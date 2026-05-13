Canon Announces EOS R6V 7K Camera and 20-50mm F4 L Power Zoom Lens; YouTube EOS R6V Video First Look, More Info at B&H

Canon R6V https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1970465-REG/canon_7250c002_eos_r6_v_mirrorless.html

The EOS R6V has the same 7K 32.5 MP CMOS sensor seen in the R6 III, now with an expanded suite of recording formats. Record in 7K Canon RAW 3:2 open gate at a resolution of 6960 x 4640, or 4K from the oversampled 7K readout. There's also uncropped 4K120p and 2K180p, alongside ATOMOS 7K Raw recording via HDMI. Standard Canon RAW is available at up to 7K30p in open gate, while 7K60p is capped at RAW Light and 16x9. Open gate resolution slightly drops to 6912 x 4608 when shooting in MP4. The camera should be able to capture 15 stops of dynamic range when shooting in Canon Log 2.

The Canon R6V camera is dust and water resistant, and features both a CFexpress Type B and an SD card slot for redundancy, sub-recording, or proxies. As mentioned, expect 5-axis in-body stabilization and three different levels of active cooling. The IBIS system also has a Coordinated Control mode that combines sensor, optical, and digital stabilization. There's a full-size HDMI port, as well as a USB-C for power and data. UVC/UAC streaming is supported at up to 4K60p. Photo Mode is capable of up to 40fps continuous shooting, but the R6V is electronic shutter only.

The camera has a 3" vari-angle LCD, DIGIC-X processor, tally lamp, zoom lever, front record button, White Balance button, Color Mode button for picture styles and filters, plus EOS VR System support and a Live button for streaming. The body has a vertical tripod mount for easy social media shooting, and the UI will automatically rotate. Exposure aids include waveforms, false color, and zebras, and the DPAF II system includes people, animal, and vehicle tracking. The R6V camera is capable of four channel audio and should have full compatibility with the TASCAM CA-XLR2d-C XLR adapter and the Canon DM-E1D stereo mic.

Canon RF 20-50mm f/4 IS USM Power Zoom Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1970924-REG/canon_rf_20_50mm_f_4_is.html

Key Features

Full Frame | f/4

Creator/Video-Optimized Zoom Lens

Dual Nano USM Power Zoom

Nano USM AF System

Built-In Optical Stabilization

Control Ring, PZ/MZ Switch

Three UD, Three Aspherical Elements

Minimal Focus Breathing

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Canon's new RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ lens is the first RF power zoom that can also be switched to a traditional manual zoom. Controlling the zoom and changing the speed can be done in camera, on a smartphone or tablet via Canon's Camera Connect app, or with a Bluetooth remote. The lens has six stops of optical image stabilization on its own, or eight when used in conjunction with a camera's IBIS system. The zooming mechanics are self-contained, and the lens has a fluorine coating for dust and water resistance. It weighs less than a pound, has a 67mm filter thread, and features 13 elements in 11 groups.

Learn More about Canon with B&H Photo

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1970465-REG/canon_7250c002_eos_r6_v_mirrorless.html

YouTube Video First Look

https://youtu.be/LEyy3lL3QWA

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Contact Information:

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

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SOURCE B&H Photo