Panasonic Debuts LUMIX L10 Digital Camera New Premium Compact Camera; More Info at B&H

Black

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1972109-REG/panasonic_dc_l10k_lumix_dc_l10_digital_camera.html

Silver

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1972110-REG/panasonic_dc_l10s_lumix_dc_l10_digital_camera.html

Product Highlights:

Multi-Aspect 20.4MP BSI CMOS Sensor

Leica 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 Lens

24-75mm Full-Frame Equivalent

AI-Tracking PDAF & POWER O.I.S.

5.6K 60p & DCI 4K 120p Video

MP4 Lite Recording + V-Log & HLG

Real Time LUT & Photo Styles

2.36m-Dot OLED Viewfinder

3" 1.84m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Saffiano Textured Leatherette Wrap

The 20.4MP, backside-illuminated sensor inside the L10 camera has the highest resolution of any LUMIX to date, bringing with it all of Panasonic's commitments and innovations in image quality. This includes multiple aspect ratios that take advantage of the larger sensor, all while maintaining full resolution, uncropped output. Imaging tools first introduced in Panasonic's flagship mirrorless cameras, like Photo Styles and REAL TIME LUTs for customized color control, are integrated into the firmware along with two new looks, the film-inspired L.Classic and L.Classic Gold.

The commitment to image quality is also seen in the return of the Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 full-frame equivalent zoom lens. With nine diaphragm blades, a wide maximum aperture, and a large sensor behind it, the lens produces beautiful bokeh to accompany its rich depth and tonal handling. The lens also supports the same macro capabilities as the LX100 II, with a minimum close focusing distance of just 1.2".

The biggest upgrades come in processing, performance, and video. The L10 boasts a top burst speed of 30 fps when shot with its electronic shutter for a total of up to 45 consecutive images in JPEG and RAW. The camera inherits the same 779-point Phase Hybrid AF system from the latest LUMIX mirrorless cameras, offering AI-powered subject detection for improved speed and accuracy. An "Urban Sports" mode could prove especially useful to street photographers hunting peak action in packed city crowds.

Additionally, POWER O.I.S. (optical image stabilization) extends the low-light and slow shutter speed capabilities of the camera, keeping the camera steady when used handheld. Video stands out on the LUMIX L10, topping out at 5.6K 60p with the option for DCI 4K 120p.

Open-gate recording, V-Log color grading, and a new MP4 Lite recording mode for reduced file sizes are all part of the L10 video package as well, as is UVC-compliant livestreaming via USB-C. A 3.5mm microphone input also allows the use of external mics when recording video, ideal for content production workflows.

The Panasonic L10, premium, 1.1 lb build should round out the new camera's appeal. The metal body comes in black and silver colorways and has top dials that offer intuitive manual control without easy nostalgia. The Saffiano leatherette textured grip yields a handsome and satisfying handling experience. The camera has an electronic viewfinder for eye-level viewing and a 3" free-angle rear touchscreen for everything else. Lastly, a hot shoe offers both compatibility with external flashes and a mounting point for other accessories.

The LUMIX L10 enters the resurgent compact market as a satisfying, upscale, and versatile option. In many ways, it's the most complete choice for multimedia creators, offering style, performance, image quality, and zoom flexibility without much compromise.

For more information about the new camera, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page for the LUMIX L10 Digital Camera.

Learn More with B&H Photo Explora Blog

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/panasonic-debuts-new-premium-compact-lumix-l10-digital-camera

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

SOURCE B&H Photo