Canon Announces RF 16-28mm F2.8 Lens Its Smallest, Lightest RF Zoom: The RF 16-28mm F2.8 Lens; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H

Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1875412-REG/canon_6906c002_rf_16_28mm_f_2_8_is.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Compact & Fast Wide-Angle Zoom

Leadscrew-Type STM Autofocus Motor

Optical Image Stabilizer

Customizable Control Ring

Four UD & Two Aspherical Elements

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Minimum Focusing Distance: 7.9 to 9.8"

Super Spectra Coating (SSC)

Weather-Resistant Construction

The lens owes its balance of image quality and form-factor to its optical design. The configuration of ultra-low dispersion elements—previously only seen in L-series lenses—helps to improve image quality, reduce the overall weight of the lens, and maintain the lens's center of gravity throughout the zoom range. Two additional aspherical elements combine with the UD elements to promote clear, high-resolution images at the maximum aperture.

The lens supports fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus with its leadscrew-type STM focusing motor, working equally well in photo and video applications. For videographers, the lens also suppresses focus breathing while moving through the zoom range. Built-in optical image stabilization benefits handheld use, providing 5.5 stops of correction on its own and up to 8 stops when used with a compatible IBIS-enabled camera body.

The fast, fixed f/2.8 maximum aperture benefits working in low-light scenarios and delivers rich bokeh atop its high-resolution clarity. The lens also has a minimum focus distance of just 7.8", allowing users to work up close to subjects in creative ways.

Despite its lightweight and compact build, the lens—again like its L-series muses—has a robust weather-resistant construction, meant to endure both time and adverse environments.

YouTube First Look Video Canon RF 16-28mm Lens

https://youtu.be/SOAFRIA1LXk

Learn more at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/canon-unveils-its-smallest-lightest-rf-zoom-the-rf-16-28mm-f28

Canon RF Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/canon-eos-rf-lenses/ci/40361

Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Mirrorless Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Mirrorless-System-Cameras/ci/16158/N/4288586281

Canon R Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/canon-eos-r-mirrorless-cameras/ci/40360

Tripods – Camera Tripods

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Tripods-Support/ci/8159/N/4075788743

Camera Bags

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Bags-Cases-Carrying-Equipment/ci/167/N/4075788798

More Categories

USB C Headphones

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/usb-c-headphones/ci/59912

Curved Gaming Monitors

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/curved-gaming-monitors/ci/59914

4K Monitors

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/4k-monitors/ci/59915

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai



B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo