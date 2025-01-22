Canon Announces RF 16-28mm F2.8 Lens Its Smallest, Lightest RF Zoom: The RF 16-28mm F2.8 Lens; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H

Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens
Key Features
- Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22
- Compact & Fast Wide-Angle Zoom
- Leadscrew-Type STM Autofocus Motor
- Optical Image Stabilizer
- Customizable Control Ring
- Four UD & Two Aspherical Elements
- Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
- Minimum Focusing Distance: 7.9 to 9.8"
- Super Spectra Coating (SSC)
- Weather-Resistant Construction
The lens owes its balance of image quality and form-factor to its optical design. The configuration of ultra-low dispersion elements—previously only seen in L-series lenses—helps to improve image quality, reduce the overall weight of the lens, and maintain the lens's center of gravity throughout the zoom range. Two additional aspherical elements combine with the UD elements to promote clear, high-resolution images at the maximum aperture.
The lens supports fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus with its leadscrew-type STM focusing motor, working equally well in photo and video applications. For videographers, the lens also suppresses focus breathing while moving through the zoom range. Built-in optical image stabilization benefits handheld use, providing 5.5 stops of correction on its own and up to 8 stops when used with a compatible IBIS-enabled camera body.
The fast, fixed f/2.8 maximum aperture benefits working in low-light scenarios and delivers rich bokeh atop its high-resolution clarity. The lens also has a minimum focus distance of just 7.8", allowing users to work up close to subjects in creative ways.
Despite its lightweight and compact build, the lens—again like its L-series muses—has a robust weather-resistant construction, meant to endure both time and adverse environments.
YouTube First Look Video Canon RF 16-28mm Lens
