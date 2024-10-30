Canon Announces RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM, RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM, and RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z; YouTube Video First Look RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM, RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM Lenses; Preorder Info at B&H

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1858405-REG/canon_6593c002_rf_70_200mm_f_2_8_l.html

White

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1859142-REG/canon_6594c002_rf_70_200mm_f_2_8_l.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Fast Hybrid Telephoto Zoom

Dual Pixel CMOS AF System

Optical Image Stabilizer

Manual, Lockable Iris Ring

Two L.Fn Buttons and Function Ring

Super UD, UD, and Aspherical Elements

Air Sphere and Super Spectra Coatings

Fluorine Coating

Durable Weather-Resistant Construction

The Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM lenses bookend the existing RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM and add wider and narrower focal length options to the hybrid series while maintaining the same f/1.4 speed that's crucial for low-light shooting and depth of field control. The 24mm is a great option for establishing shots, landscapes, cityscapes, and interiors while the 50mm is a standard, "normal" focal length that's versatile enough for portraits, landscapes, and more selective views within a broader scene.

Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1859146-REG/canon_6908c002_rf_50mm_f_1_4_l.html

Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1859145-REG/canon_6907c002_rf_24mm_f_1_4_l.html

Key Features

Full-Frame Format | f/1.4 to f/16

Extremely Fast Design, Advanced Optics

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for Rear Focus

Nano USM for Fast Floating Autofocus

Manual Iris/Full-Time Focus Rings

Air Sphere (ASC) Coating

One Aspherical Element, Two UD Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design

Both lenses feature a dedicated manual iris ring, a VCM (Voice Coil Motor) linear AF system, and a Nano USM AF system to adjust the floating focus elements for maintained sharpness throughout the focusing range—the 24mm focuses down to 9.4" and the 50mm focuses to 15.7", giving 0.17x and 0.15x maximum magnifications, respectively. The VCM rear focusing system is effectively silent and offers smooth movements that makes it ideal for video applications. Also, the lens has extremely well-controlled focus breathing; Canon states it is within 2.5% throughout the entire focusing range and can be reduced to 1% if electronic breathing correction is applied.

Physically, the lenses have the L-series-level durability and weather resistance that is expected, ensuring reliable use in harsh weather conditions. Both lenses have a 67mm threaded filter ring (the 24mm lens also comes with an attachable rear filter holder to lessen the likelihood of vignetting) and both have a programmable lens function button.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z follows a similar design strategy as the new primes but also incorporates some more tech that originally debuted in the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z. More than just serving as a new 70-200mm f/2.8, this new lens also answers the demand for an internal zoom, internal focus alternative to the existing RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM—a lens that is very compact but has an externally zooming design, which can be divisive for some shooters. The new 70-200mm f/2.8 Z has an all-internal design that's perfect for sports shooters working from a tight, fixed vantage point or filmmakers who need consistent balance when shooting with a gimbal.

Beyond the essential internal design differences, the Z version of this zoom also sports a shorter zoom ring throw for quick switching between the 70mm and 200mm ends of the range. This new lens also sports a manual, lockable iris ring, two customizable lens function buttons, and an additional customizable control ring. It's a telephoto zoom built with the same versatility as the 24-105mm Z lens—it's a perfect match for C400 and C80 shooters as well as R1 and R5 Mark II users.

Some of the other design distinctions include compatibility with the Power Zoom Adapters PZ-E2 and PZ-E2B; compatibility with the Extenders RF 1.4x and 2x; Nano USM AF motors to control dual floating focus units; a 2.2' minimum focusing distance with a 0.3x maximum magnification; and well-controlled focus breathing throughout the focus and zoom ranges.

Additionally, this 70-200mm f/2.8 will be available in both Black and White color options; the Black version will match the 24-105mm Z and be the more inconspicuous option while the White colorway will appeal more to photographers and those who favor the heat-reducing benefits of Canon's traditional white telephoto lens design.

Finally, Canon has also formally announced the RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lens—a stereoscopic prime purpose-built for capturing 3D photos and videos, which are meant to be viewed in spatial, 3D 180°, and 3D theater formats on compatible headsets, like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

This unique lens is designed to solely be used with the EOS R7 camera for an approachable pathway to create camera-captured 3D content via the Canon EOS VR System. Dual lenses produce a unique level of 3D immersion that isn't possible from two-dimension content; the lens affords a distinct way to capture daily explorations, memories, and portraits.

The lens itself features a nimble STM autofocus motor that simultaneously focuses both optics in a precise, quick, and quiet manner. The dual lens has a 60° field of view, which is similar to human vision, and it achieves a minimum focusing distance of 5.9", with a 0.07x magnification, for close-range shooting of intricate details.

YouTube Video First Look - Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z

https://youtu.be/Es8e48_q0zM

YouTube Video First Look

Canon RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM, RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM lenses

https://youtu.be/6MPHdOLq0XA

Learn more with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-announces-new-hybrid-lenses

Canon Day at B&H

In conjunction with today's launches, B&H is also hosting Canon Day. This in-store event, taking place on Wednesday, October 30th from 11am – 7pm ET, will feature Canon's latest tech along with a series of live demonstrations and talks led by photography, videography, and printing guest speakers.

Find all Popular Related Categories within B&H Photo

Digital Cameras and Digital Camera kits

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Mirrorless Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Mirrorless-System-Cameras/ci/16158/N/4288586281

Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Lenses/ci/15492/N/4288584250

Mirrorless Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Mirrorless-Camera-Lenses/ci/17912/N/4196380428

Canon Mirrorless Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/canon-eos-r-mirrorless-cameras/ci/40360

Canon RF Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/canon-eos-rf-lenses/ci/40361

Canon Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/canon-slr-camera-lenses/ci/8004

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo