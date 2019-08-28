Canon Announces the new EOS 90D DSLR Camera and EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon EOS 90D DSLR camera and its stablemate, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II interchangeable lens mirrorless camera. Both cameras feature 32.5MP CMOS sensors and the latest tech from Canon.

The Canon EOS 90D replaces the popular EOS 80D and lends itself to high-speed photography with 10-frames-per-second performance with reduced optical viewfinder blackout. An approximately 220,000-pixel AE sensor and EOS iTR AF provides accurate face detect autofocusing through the viewfinder. To take control of the AF system, there are 45 cross-type autofocus points—27 working with lenses with apertures as small as f/8. The Dual Pixel CMOS AF system works in both Live View or video mode and provides 5,481 selectable AF positions for fast and accurate Servo AF eye detection. The Canon EOS 90D captures 4K UHD up to 30p or Full HD up to 120p. Also new to the 90D is an 8-way rear joystick for navigating menus and controlling camera settings. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities allow for quick and easy sharing of images on the go.

Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1502488-REG/canon_3616c016_eos_90d_dslr_camera.html

The new EOS 90D is available as a body only or as a kit with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens or EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens.

The new EOS M6 Mark II rolls in with several improvements over its predecessor. Also built for speed, the M6 Mark II shoots at 14 fps with AF tracking and has a Raw Burst Mode of 30 fps using the electronic shutter. The M6 Mark II's Dual Pixel CMOS AF system also has 5,481 selectable points and eye detection. The DIGIC 8 processor provides ISO capabilities up to ISO25600. On the videos side, the camera can capture 4K UHD at 30p or Full HD at 60 or 120p with Clean HDMI output and a microphone jack. The optional EVF-DC2 external viewfinder is an add-on option. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatibility expedites sharing of your images.

Canon EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1502491-REG/canon_3611c001_eos_m6_mark_ii.html

The EOS M6 Mark II body is available in black or silver and it is also available as a kit (black) with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM plus EVF-DC2, or the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM plus EVF-DC2, or (silver) with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM plus EVF-DC2, or the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM plus EVF-DC2.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

