Canon Announces XF605 4K UHD Pro Camcorder; More Info at B&H

Key Features

1" CMOS Sensor, 4:2:2 10-Bit

H.265/H.264 MP4 Format, XF-AVC

UHD 4K up to 60 fps, 1080p to 120 fps

up to 60 fps, 1080p to 120 fps iOS App | 15x Optical/30x Digital Zoom

Dual-Pixel CMOS Autofocus Feature

HDR Recording, Canon Log 3, Wide DR

12G-SDI & HDMI Outputs

Optical & Digital Stabilization

Four XLR Inputs, 4-Channel LPCM Audio

Discrete Focus, Iris, Zoom Lens Rings

The XF605's integrated 15x optical zoom Canon L lens, equivalent to a 25.5 to 382.5mm in 35mm, has three individual rings for controlling focus, zoom, and iris, so there's no need to flip a switch to select each function―just grab the ring you need on the lens directly, or use the camcorder's built-in servo lens function. The XF605 supports Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF and EOS iTR AF X (also known as head detection), which will track focus with your subject as they move even if they turn their face away from the camera and walk away. Pro features tucked into the XF605 include built-in ND filters for easy exposure control, 5-axis image stabilization for smooth action shots, and a 9-blade iris for appealing bokeh effects.

Adding to its flexibility, the Canon XF605 allows one to select the Color Matrix in which users wish to work, including the CINEMA EOS color matrix, for better matching and less time spent in post when using other Canon cameras on the same production. The LCD viewfinder supports HDR and features the Direct Touch Control menu that was introduced on the EOS C70, for fast adjustments. Frame and Interval recording modes offer you choices in creating time-lapse effects, while a new multi-function accessory shoe allows you to record four channels of audio via an optional XLR audio interface unit, for clean audio from multiple XLR sources.

An exciting addition to the Canon XF lineup, the XF605 build brings new features and options that make it a great all-around camera that can be used on an array of productions, from studio and narrative work to streaming and mobile production. Plus, the XF605 works nicely with Canon's EOS lineup of cameras, as well as the cameras in the XF series, making it easy to use it in a three-camera production.

Canon XF605 Pro Camcorder | First Look

https://youtu.be/KrwMX9WJSrs

Learn More about the Canon XF605 Pro Camcorder at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/canons-new-xf605-smaller-lighter-more-versatile

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 0ver45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

