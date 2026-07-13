Canon EOS C300 Mark III Digital Cinema Camera, Instant Savings Now Available at B&H Photo Video

Designed to meet the demands of professional filmmaking, the Canon EOS C300 Mark III combines exceptional image quality with a compact, modular design. At the heart of the camera is Canon's innovative Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor technology, engineered to deliver impressive dynamic range, excellent low-light performance, and reduced image noise while preserving rich color and detail.

Built for today's demanding production environments, the Canon EOS C300 Mark III delivers the flexibility and reliability required across a wide range of cinematic applications. Its compact, modular design allows crews to configure the camera for handheld, gimbal, shoulder-mounted, or studio productions, making it well suited for everything from documentaries and corporate videos to commercials, television, and feature film production.

With Canon's renowned color science and professional imaging capabilities, the EOS C300 Mark III helps filmmakers achieve cinematic results while maintaining an efficient production workflow. The camera's advanced technology enables creators to capture richly detailed footage with outstanding tonal reproduction, giving editors and colorists greater creative flexibility throughout post-production.

The EOS C300 Mark III supports a wide variety of professional workflows with advanced recording options, high frame rate capabilities, and compatibility with Canon's renowned Cinema EOS ecosystem. Whether capturing documentaries, commercials, live events, independent films, or broadcast productions, the camera provides the performance and reliability professionals expect.

This limited-time savings opportunity gives filmmakers the chance to invest in a premium cinema camera while reducing overall production equipment costs. The combination of Canon's advanced imaging technology and the current instant savings makes now an ideal time to upgrade or expand a professional camera kit.

For more information about the Canon EOS C300 Mark III Digital Cinema Camera Body and the current instant savings offer, visit the B&H product page.

Canon EOS C300 Mark III Digital Cinema Camera

Key Features

Super 35mm Dual Gain Output (DGO) Sensor

4K 120p, 2K Crop 180p HDR

Cinema RAW Light and XF-AVC H.264 Codec

EF Lens Mount, DIG!C DV7 Image Processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Face Detection

LM-V2 4.3" LCD Touchscreen Monitor

12G-SDI and 4-Channel Audio Recording

2 x CFexpress Slots, Canon Log2 and 3

Electronic Image Stabilization

Proxy Recording, Anamorphic Lens Support

About B&H Photo Video

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Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo