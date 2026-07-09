Sony RX10 V Digital Camera Unveiled; YouTube First Look Video at B&H Photo Video

First, let's cover what's familiar, and there's quite a bit. At the forefront of this camera is the very same ZEISS 24-600mm f/2.4-4 Vario-Sonar T* found in the IV. It's sharp, bright, and sits in front of the heart of the camera. That is the Exmor RS 20.1-Megapixel 1.0 Type Stacked Sensor, which delivers detailed image rendering with smooth, natural gradations. The sensor's stacked architecture boosts the camera's readout speed, effectively eliminating rolling shutter distortion. For sports and wildlife shooters this feature is essential to keeping background objects like fence posts and trees straight in the image.

Sony RX10 V Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1985961-REG/sony_rx10_v_digital_camera.html

Product Highlights:

20.1MP 1" Exmor RS BSI CMOS Sensor





BIONZ XR Processing Engine with AI Chip





4K60 Full-Pixel 4:2:2 10-Bit Video





Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* f/2.4-4 Zoom Lens





24-600mm Zoom Range (35mm Equivalent)





AI-Powered Autofocus & Subject Tracking





4K120 High-Speed Video with Sensor Crop





3.69m-Dot Quad-VGA OLED EVF





3" 1.62m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD





30 fps Continuous Shooting

Now for the RX10 V's bread and butter: speed. The high-speed continuous frame rates have been upgraded to 30 fps blackout free shooting with AF/AE tracking functionality. This is achieved with 60 AF/AE calculations per second, which ensures that important action can be tracked and captured with confidence. This extends to the newly AI powered subject recognition. New to the RX10 series is real-time subject recognition AF, with human, animal, bird, insect, car, train, and airplane modes. AI-based real-time tracking accurately focuses and tracks so long as the shutter button is half-pressed, or the rear AF-ON function is activated.

On the topic of speed, we have the integration of Sony's Speed Boost feature, which has been popular in their Alpha series for some time. When this function is assigned to a custom button, it can temporarily change your continuous shooting speed while shooting in bursts. This allows users to capture only the most captivating moments at high speed, reducing the number of shots leading up and following the main sequence.

Now for the video shooters out there, the RX10 V sees many upgrades, including 4K 60p full-pixel readout recording with 5.4K oversampling, 4K 120p recording, improved audio recording, and the introduction of S&Q mode. Additionally, stabilization sees big improvements in the area with Active Mode Image Stabilization, which uses a new gyro sensor alongside the latest image stabilization algorithms to provide a highly effective blend of electronic and optical stabilization while you shoot.

Lastly, we can't forget the creative aspects of this camera. Enhancing users' ability to creatively express their vision is the new Creative Look feature. This makes it easy to create visual styles for still images and movies right in camera. The RX10 V comes with 12 preset looks, but these can be edited to create custom looks to be used as desired. Additionally, the camera features an expanded DRO, or Dynamic Range Optimizer. This aids users in capturing more natural looking backlit portraits, simplifying the process to be nearly as easy as when using your smartphone.

The RX10 V is sure to be a compelling camera for those looking to stretch their creative legs without hauling around a bulky interchangeable lens camera. If you're traveling, hiking, or just looking to save weight, there are few other cameras that can deliver the image quality at this size.

YouTube First Look Video on RX10 V Digital Camera

Learn More with B&H Explora all about the Sony RX10 V Digital Camera

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B&H Photo Video

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