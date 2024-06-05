Canon EOS C400 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera, RF 35mm F1.4, 17-120mm Lens, and EL-10 Speedlite; YouTube Video First Look Info at B&H Photo

Record up to 6K60p in three flavors of Cinema RAW Light—HQ, ST, and LT—all with 12-bit color. Like the C500 Mark II, you can shoot in uncropped full frame or cropped Super35mm and Super16mm formats. The C400 can also capture Cinema RAW Light up to 120p in 4K or 180p in 2K. This will be the most popular format for professional use, offering a ton of latitude for post-production and coloring.

Canon EOS C400 6K Full-Frame Digital Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1833735-REG/canon_6388c002_eos_c400_6k_full_frame.html

Key Features

6K FF Back-Illuminated CMOS Sensor

Full Frame, Super35 & Super16 Modes

6K60, DCI 4K / 2K , UHD 4K120

Triple-Base ISO: 800, 3200, 12,800

PL Mount Adapter Available Separately

Improved Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II

Record Internal XF-HEVC S, XF-AVC S

Record Internal Cinema RAW Light

Timecode, Genlock & Return Video Ports

Compact Form, Ethernet & Wi-Fi Control

The Canon C400 camera ensures the same file-naming convention and folder structure for all codecs, meaning users can easily write Cinema RAW Light to to your primary CFexpress card while recording smaller proxy files onto an SD card for quick post-syncing. These smaller codecs can also achieve the same 4K 120p and 2K 180p slow motion.

To ensure clean, broadcast-ready 4K video, the C400 oversamples the 6K readout with a Debayer process and creates a 4K image that reportedly features much less moiré than traditional down-sampled images. Other nice capture features include highly customizable interval recording for timelapses, frame recording for stop motion, and an "Auto Clear Scan" flicker

The EOS C400 is Canon's first cinema camera with a "Triple Base ISO." When shooting in Log/RAW, the C400 has base ISOs of 800, 3200, and 12,800, which should be incredibly useful for shooting at night or in situations where it's not possible to add external light. Digital Image Stabilization receives its own upgrade, with the option to now consider subject movement for additional correction or ignore subject movement and focus on data from the camera's internal gyroscope to avoid unwanted correction artifacts.

The camera's new Dual Pixel CMOS AF II includes advanced people and animal tracking. The active focus area has increased from 80 to 100% of the frame, and the autofocus frame size is highly adjustable, allowing users to choose between a small, regular, large vertical, and large horizontal bounding box, or telling the camera to keep in mind the whole frame. For animals, users can pick eyes, faces, or the entire body for more precise results. This new autofocus technology will work in higher frame rates up to 120fps.

The All-in-One Package, Canon C400 camera uses a CFexpress Type B slot for RAW recording and features an SD card slot for simultaneous and standalone XF files. The 3.5" touchscreen LCD monitor has full 360-degree swiveling from multiple contact points, so it can be easily adjusted for handheld, shoulder mount, or tripod set-ups. The user interface is specifically designed for touch control and has a custom interface for vertical shooting. Expect versatile accessory mounting points around the body, as well as 18 assignable buttons.

Ports include two Mini-XLRs, an SDI out, an HDMI out, Timecode, a Genlock/Sync/Return terminal, a lens power terminal, and a DC IN 12V terminal. Dedicated audio level dials remain, as do ND Filter buttons. Built-in NDs go from 1-6 stops in Normal Mode and up to 10 stops in Extension Mode. Multi-function shoes ensure seamless compatibility with the Canon DM-E1D stereo mic and the Tascam CA-XLR-2D-C adapter.

Out of the box, the camera includes the 3.5" monitor, top handle, a redesigned side handle grip, a power adapter, a new BP-A60N battery, and a battery charger. The BP-A60N and BP-A30N provide more output than traditional Canon BP-A batteries. Users can still use old BP-As, but they won't power the lens terminal or multi-function shoe. The C400 works with Canon's existing line of EF to RF adapters, as well as its 1.4x and 2x RF extenders. A new Canon PL to RF mount adapter is set to drop alongside the camera.

The C400 includes in-body Wi-Fi and Ethernet to assist in steady, reliable IP streaming over SRT protocols. Canon's proprietary XC Protocol also works with the C400 over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. That means users can control their camera with Canon's RC-IP1000 or RC-IP100 controllers, the Multi-Camera Control app, the Remote Camera Controller app, or the Browser Remote app.

The C400 is fully compatible with Canon's Virtual Production System, which means real-time metadata output with select lenses, as well as continuous correction data when paired with compatible Canon zooms.

Canon software and plug-ins can seamlessly composite CG environments with the camera's output, integrating the C400 into virtual production environments that use Unreal Engine. The final piece of the tech puzzle is full EOS VR system compatibility. When paired with the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens, the C400 can record a complete VR image, no stitching or syncing in post required.

New Lenses and Flash

Canon also announced the RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM lens, a successor to the popular EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM. The RF 35mm is 27% lighter than its EF equivalent, while maintaining a similar sharpness, character, and lack of chromatic aberration. VCM stands for Voice Coil Motor, a quiet, fast, and smooth type of focus motor that should be able to provide accurate and consistent results.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens (Canon RF) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1833699-REG/canon_6710c002_rf_35mm_f_1_4_l.html

Key Features

Full-Frame Format | f/1.4 to f/16

Extremely Fast Design, Advanced Optics

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for Rear Focus

Nano USM for Fast Floating Autofocus

Manual Iris/Full-Time Focus Rings

Air Sphere (ASC) Coating

Two Aspherical Elements, Two UD Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design

Attachable Rear Gel Filter Holder

Canon describes the RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM as a new kind of L Series lens, built for a wide range of photographer and videographer needs. This wide-angle prime prioritizes speed with a bright f/1.4 maximum aperture along with updated optics and a portable design. And, specifically for the video shooters, there is a dedicated manual iris ring, a VCM linear focus motor, and virtually no focus breathing.

Launching alongside the C400 is an updated version of Canon's CineServo 17-120mm lens, available in RF mount for the first time. This lens can handle up to 8K resolution with a T-stop of 2.95 to 3.9, an 11-blade iris, and an upgraded servo grip. The lens captures metadata for virtual production and offers real time distortion correction. It's available in PL mount as well, with Cooke/i and Zeiss eXtended Data support.

The new Canon EL-10 Speedlite offers 210 to 1400 flashes per charge and a guide number of 131'. The EL-10 will take the place of the Canon 430EX Speedlite and act as a more-portable companion to the EL-5. The EL-10 utilizes four AA batteries—not the LP-EL batteries used with the EL-5—and requires a Canon body with the newer multi-function shoe.

YouTube Video First Look – Canon EOS C400 Full Frame 6K Camera https://youtu.be/MAAoikqW8mE

First Look YouTube Video on Canon RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM lens https://youtu.be/uGlqmpdEa-A

Learn more about the Canon EOS C400 Full Frame 6K Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/canon-announces-powerful-eos-c400-6k-full-frame-cinema-camera

Learn more about the New Canon RF Lenses https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/new-canon-rf-35mm-f14-lens-and-el-10-speedlite-surprise-in-size

