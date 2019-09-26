Canon Introduces the EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera; Preorder at B&H

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera. Designed to be lightweight and well featured, this updated entry-level model will serve well as a tool for capturing high-quality photos and videos and quickly sharing them on social media. Compared to its predecessor, the EOS M200 Camera brings the DIGIC 8 Image Processor, boosting performance of the 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and unlocking some new, useful functions, including Eye Detection AF and a more advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF system.

Sleek and impressively versatile, the Canon EOS M200 mirrorless camera blends a wide range of shooting capabilities with an everyday form factor.

Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens

M200 Camera in White

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1508686-REG/canon_3700c009_eos_m200_mirrorless_digital.html

M200 Camera in Black

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1508687-REG/canon_3699c009_eos_m200_mirrorless_digital.html

Key Features

24.1MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 8 Image Processor

3.0" 1.04m -Dot 180° Tilt Touchscreen

-Dot 180° Tilt Touchscreen UHD 4K and HD 720p120 Video Recording

Ideal for individuals looking to step up from their smartphone, the M200 offers some notable advantages. Primarily, the larger, high-res sensor will offer vastly superior image quality and reduced noise in low-light environments. This 24MP APS-C camera is also easy to use. Benefitting use is an enhanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 123 selectable points and coverage of 88% H x 100% V area of the sensor. Eye detection has been added, as well, for more reliable and accurate performance when photographing people. Improved processing should also help create cleaner and more detailed images up to a maximum sensitivity of ISO 25600 for stills. The mirrorless design and EF-M lens mount will allow photographers to add new lenses to expand their capabilities over time.

Vlogging is another avenue where the Canon M200 excels. The camera is now capable of recording UHD 4K video at 24p with a 1.6x crop. Full HD is available at up to 60p. For selfies and vlogging, the rear of the camera sports a 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen, which can flip upward 180 degrees. Keeping up with current trends, the M200 will support Vertical Video, allowing users to go from camera to social quickly and smoothly.

Speaking of sharing, the M200 is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting directly to smartphones and tablets using the Canon Camera Connect app. Using the app will provide remote control, the ability to tag images with GPS data, and transfer images. More advanced setup will enable automatic image transfer when the camera is on and connected to a network. Additionally, the M200 wants to be a great entry-point for new photographers and features a helpful Creative Assist function, a Feature Assistant, Self-Portrait Mode, and Silent Mode for sensitive environments.

You can pick up the M200 Mirrorless Camera bundled with a versatile 15-45mm Lens in black or white. Do you know someone who might want to step up from a smartphone? Think the lightweight M200 would be a good choice? Please stop by the Comments section, below, to share your thoughts.

