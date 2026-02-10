Zeiss Announces Expressive, Painterly Aatma Prime T1.5 Cine Lenses; Preorder and Learn More Info at B&H

Zeiss has unveiled Aatma Prime T1.5 cine lenses, available in nine focal lengths with styles that evoke classic lenses like the Planar, Sonnar, and Distagon sets.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is eager to share that Zeiss is paying tribute to some of their most popular legacy offerings with the new Aatma Prime T1.5 cine lenses. The nine focal lengths in the set draw inspiration from classic Planar, Distagon, and Sonnar photo lenses, balancing technical precision and character-rich rendering. Large format coverage and Zeiss eXtended Data compatibility means the Aatma lenses can also keep up with the demands of modern productions.

ZEISS Nano Prime lenses at B&H Photo Video Speed Speed Zeiss Aatma Prime T1.5 cine lenses, available in nine focal lengths with styles that evoke classic lenses

Focal length options include 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 100mm, and 135mm, and each lens features an impressive T1.5 maximum aperture. The lenses weigh between 2.69 and 5 lb, and range in length from 4.7" to 6.4". Close focus goes as low as 10" with the 25mm, then up to 4'6" with the 135mm. Each lens has a 95mm front diameter, save for the 18mm and 135mm lenses, both of which have a 114mm front diameter. Markings are available in feet or meters, and the lenses are only being sold individually for now.

ZEISS Aatma Prime T1.5 Cine Lenses

Product Highlights:

Large Format | T1.5 Maximum Aperture

Soft Skin Textures, Reduced Contrast

0.8 MOD Focus and Iris Gears

ZEISS eXtended Data Technology

CinCraft Tracking Integration

Smooth, Vibrant Focus Transitions

Clean Geometry for VFX Capture

Enlarged Depth of Field, Veiled Glare

Distinct Bokeh, Soap Bubble Effect

Zeiss describes the resulting image style as "expressive and characterful," with "softly painted skin texture" and slightly reduced contrast. There's a soft veiling glare around highlights, and the Zeiss T* coating should cut down on any excess flaring. Bokeh has a subtle soap bubble effect, and focus transitions should appear "smooth and vibrant." Zeiss also promises extremely minimal distortion, focus breathing, and chromatic aberration, making the lenses suitable for VFX-heavy work.

Overall, the Aatma cine lenses aim to evoke nostalgia and warmth while still being clean and consistent enough to slot in alongside other modern glass. The lenses will also fully integrate into the Zeiss CinCraft camera tracking ecosystem, and the inspiration for each lens is printed across its front ring for easy reference.

Learn more about the New Zeiss Aatma Lenses at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/zeiss-announces-expressive-painterly-aatma-prime-t15-cine-lenses

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo