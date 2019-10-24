Canon Reveals Upcoming EOS-1D X Mark III Flagship DSLR Camera; More Info at B&H
Canon just made a special development announcement: the 1DX Mark III is coming.
Oct 24, 2019, 00:38 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The day has finally come for Canon to lift the covers on its latest flagship camera: the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR. It is still in the early days for this upcoming release, and this development announcement is simply to give us all a sneak peek at the latest and greatest coming from Canon's engineers. The camera will, of course, maintain its core design and audience of professional photographers, but it is packed with upgrades.
Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR
Key Features
- Updated CMOS Sensor and DIGIC Processors
- 16 fps Shooting with Viewfinder
- 20 fps Shooting During Live View
- 4K 10-Bit 4:2:2 Internal Video Recording
Canon just made a special development announcement: Canon EOS 1DX Mark III is coming! In this video, we take a look at the improvements and new features Canon announced, including the 4k 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log internal recording capabilities, the new AF sensor and algorithm, dual CFExpress slots and more. Which of the new features are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below! Read more about the Canon 1DX Mark III Development Announcement
Canon 1DX Mark III | First Look
Learn more at Explora Article: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-reveals-upcoming-eos-1d-x-mark-iii-flagship-dslr
