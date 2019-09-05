Canon's EOS C500 Mark II: The Versatile and Modular Full-Frame 5.9K Cine Camera; More Info at B&H

The Canon C500 Mark II is built around the same 20.8MP CMOS sensor as the C700 FF, Canon's other full-frame cine camera, but has half the weight and eliminates the necessity of an external recorder with the ability to internally record up to 5.9K60 in Cinema RAW Light. And to satisfy RAW storage needs, Canon has forged ahead with the use of super-fast CFexpress cards with dual slots built into the C500 Mark II.

Canon EOS C500 Mark II Cinema Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503484-REG/canon_3794c007_eos_c500_ii_4k.html

Key Features

Full-Frame CMOS Sensor, DIG!C DV 7 Chip

Full-Frame, Super 35, and Super 16 Modes

DCI 4K / 2K , UHD 4K , and HD Modes

/ , UHD , and HD Modes User-Changeable Lens Mounts

To handle your high-res capture, the C500 Mark II incorporates the newly developed DiG!C DV 7 image processor which also enables Dual-Pixel Auto Focus, wide PQ and HLG High Dynamic Range output, Canon Log 2 and Log 3 support, and a new 5-axis electronic image stabilization feature. The CMOS sensor also support Super 35mm and Super 16mm modes and boasts 15 stops of dynamic range and a color gamut exceeding ITU-R BT.2020. Designed to provide filmmakers with versatility, in addition to 5.9K, the C500 Mark II's oversampled 5.9K capture options including a 4K crop, up to 120 fps in 2K crop mode, and simultaneous 2K XF-AVC proxy recording to an SD card. To provide quick access to your chosen slo-mo or fast speeds, S&F (slow and fast motion) and S&F FPS (slow and fast fps) buttons have been added to the C500 Mark II's controls.

In a bid to enable users to get precisely the look they want, the Canon C500 Mark II lets users avail themselves of not just the spectacular array of Canon EF lenses available, but also has optional PL mount and locking EF mount kits to accommodate cine-style glass as well. For broadcast-style shooters, an optional B4 lens adapter provides 2/3" lens compatibility. In addition to an immersive look and sharp focus fall-off, the full-frame size sensor lends the C500 Mark II support for the unique look of anamorphic lenses.

For your on-camera viewing, the C500 Mark II includes the touchscreen LM-V2 LCD monitor with camera setting control and you have the option of adding the tilting EVF-V50 OLED viewfinder for single-operator use. Canon has also introduced the DP-V3130 31" 4K reference monitor with HDR, perfect for on-set, near-set, or post-production use.

If multicam is your thing, the EU-V1 expansion unit adds Ethernet ports to support live streaming, RS244 remote camera control, and genlock/sync out. To transform the compact C500 Mark II into a more studio/broadcast-style system, Canon offers the versatile EU-V2 expander with V-Mount battery plate, two additional XLR audio inputs for 4-channel recording, a lens control port, 24V and D-tap power outputs, Genlock, an additional RS422 port and an Ethernet port. Camera audio options include two XLR inputs, a mini-jack mic input, an internal mic, and a headphone jack.

Additional Canon C500 Mark II features to help create your own cinematic thumbprint include internal ND filters, image display tools like focus peaking, zebra, and waveform, a key lock to prevent unintended setting changes, internal fan control, pre-recording, and relay recording. One 512GB CFexpress card is included with the C500 MII and additional 512 or 256, 128, and 64GB cards, as well as a dedicated CFexpress card reader are available.

Canon C500 Mark II | First Look: https://youtu.be/ZAsqi52Gqm4

Read all about the Canon EOS C500 Mark II Cinema Camera at B&H Explora:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/announcing-the-canon-c500-mark-ii-accessories-4k-reference-display

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

