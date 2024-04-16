Insta360 X4 Camera, 8K Video Recording Announced, YouTube Video First Look Video and In Stock at B&H

When shooting 360 video, for example, the X4 can capture up to 8K at 30 fps, while the X3 tops out at 5.7K video at 30 fps. In single-lens mode, the X4 can do 4K video at up to 60 fps; the X3 also supports 4K video, but only at 30 fps. Other video modes, including Bullet Time, Timelapse, and Me Mode, also received similar boosts to resolution.

Resolution bumps aside, the X4's most notable upgrade might be its new gesture controls, which let users start/stop recording or take a photo using hand signals. That might sound like a niche feature, but for anyone who's ever suffered the humiliation of shouting voice commands at a non-compliant camera in a public place, it's a welcome addition.

Additional X4 camera upgrades include a slightly bigger and more durable 2.5" touchscreen, removable lens guards for improved ruggedness, and a major boost to battery life: lab tests showed that the X4 can record 5.7K video at 30 fps for 135 minutes, which is 67% longer than the X3's recorded time of 81 minutes.

Combined with Insta360's powerful suite of editing tools, the X4 is a major leap forward for the X series. Unlike the X3, which was only a marginal update to the X2, the X4 features significant improvements across the board—enough to elevate it to a whole new class of camera.

