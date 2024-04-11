DJI Avata 2 Drone with Goggles 3, New FPV Controllers Introduced; First Look You Tube Video, Avata 2 Drone Now In Stock at B&H

DJI refreshes its FPV Drone lineup with upgraded Avata 2 drone and Goggles 3 headset, as well as two new controllers and multiple accessories.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the arrival of several new products from DJI, including the all-new Avata 2 FPV drone, which features a full complement of upgrades and enhancements. Launching alongside the Avata 2 is DJI's latest FPV headset, the Goggles 3, as well as the RC Motion 3 controller, the FPV Remote Controller 3, and several additional accessories.

DJI Avata 2 FPV Drone
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814270-REG/dji_cp_fp_00000149_02_avata_2_fpv_drone.html

The DJI Avata 2 is a compact, cinewhoop-style drone designed for fast-paced FPV flying and dynamic video capture. Compared to its predecessor, the Avata 2 offers an improved 23-minute battery life, increased video transmission range of 8.1 miles, and, thanks in part to its dual-sensor vision positioning system, a greatly enhanced safety system.

DJI Avata 2 FPV Drone with 1-Battery Fly More Combo
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814271-REG/dji_cp_fp_00000150_02_avata_2_fpv_drone.html

The Avata 2 features several additional enhancements, including its new one-button Easy ACRO mode. With a single button-press on the RC Motion 3, pilots can make the Avata 2 perform one of three acrobatic functions: a 360-degree flip, a 360-degree roll, or a 180-degree drift past a target. One-tap VFX are also possible using the LightCut app, which uses AI to add effects, overlays, text animations, and more.

Launching alongside the Avata 2 are the new DJI Goggles 3 FPV headset, the RC Motion 3 controller, and the FPV Remote Controller 3. All three accessories support the Avata 2's O4 transmission system, meaning they can take advantage of the Avata 2's increased video feed and control range. The Goggles 3 offer a new Real View PiP feature that allows pilots to see more of their surroundings without taking off the headset. Similar to its predecessor, the RC Motion 3 can be used for intuitive, gesture-based control,  while the FPV Remote Controller 3 provides a more traditional gamepad-style interface.

The Avata 2 can be purchased alone or as part of a Fly More Combo, which bundles the drone with the new Googles 3 headset, an RC Motion 3 controller, and either 1 or 3 flight batteries. The 3-battery version also includes DJI's newly released sling bag and two-way charging hub.

Additional Avata 2 accessories, including an ND filter 3-pack and a full set of replacement propellers, are also now available.

Learn More about DJI Avata 2 Drone and more at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/dji-announces-new-avata-2-fpv-drone-and-goggles-3 

You Tube First Look Video on DJI Avata 2 Drone and Goggles 3
https://youtu.be/aBmaMVe6saY 

