Illinois CancerCare, P.C. Partners with Canopy to Expand Patient Access and Care Between Visits

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the leader in Enterprise AI for oncology, today announced a partnership with Illinois CancerCare, P.C., one of the largest community oncology and hematology practices in Illinois with 14 clinic locations. Illinois CancerCare will deploy Canopy's comprehensive platform, including Remote Therapeutic Monitoring and oncology-specific AI for patient services.

"Remote therapeutic monitoring is key to our value-based care initiatives such as the Enhancing Oncology Model, and it's also foundational for all of our patients on treatment—from adherence monitoring for oral oncolytics to expanding access to bispecific antibodies and CAR T-cell therapy," said Michael Voeller, Executive Director of Illinois CancerCare. "More broadly, we're investing in enterprise AI to modernize operations across our clinics, improving how patients communicate and engage with our care teams."

Canopy helps practices manage the growing complexity of cancer care by providing a unified AI platform across patient services: triage, call center and communications, front office, and pharmacy. By embedding AI and automation into existing workflows, Canopy enables faster issue resolution, reduces manual work, and helps practices capture sustainable reimbursement.

Canopy recently introduced Kathy, an AI-powered phone operator built specifically for oncology and implemented across multiple practices. When call volumes peak and staff are busy, Kathy supports the team by verifying patients, identifying their intent, capturing key details, and escalating immediately when clinical needs arise.

"Illinois CancerCare has built one of the country's leading independent oncology practices by continually investing in innovation and high-quality patient care," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Founder and CEO of Canopy. "We're proud to partner with a team that shares our belief that AI should be thoughtfully developed to improve the care experience and outcomes for both patients and staff."

Studies demonstrating the potential impact of Canopy's platform on oncology patient experience in real-world settings have demonstrated:

22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations per 100 patient months 1

52% reduction in infection-related hospitalizations, resulting in $977,695 in estimated annual savings per 1,000 patients 2

22% - 45% improvement in treatment persistence at three months 3

88% sustained patient engagement at six months 4

Improved early detection of toxicities with bispecific antibody therapies 5

Potential to improve adherence and manage toxicities associated with oral anticancer medication6

Canopy serves ~10% of oncology providers in the U.S. and is rapidly growing.

About Canopy

Canopy is the leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network across 500+ sites of care nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

About Illinois CancerCare, P.C.

Illinois CancerCare, P.C. is a comprehensive practice treating patients with cancer and blood diseases. The practice focuses on providing state-of-the-art treatments while staying on the leading edge of breakthrough research and medicines. Illinois CancerCare is one of the largest private oncology practices in the nation and has helped countless individuals overcome disease to live healthy, inspiring lives. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Stephen Cullinan in Peoria, Illinois, the practice has grown to include 21 physicians and 14 clinic locations. The care team also includes more than 30 nurse practitioners, 100+ nurses — over 50% of them certified as Oncology Certified Nurses (OCNs) — and more than 500 full- and part-time staff members. For more information, visit www.illinoiscancercare.com.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Hemric

Canopy

704-838-6168

[email protected]

1 Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Parrinello, C., Thurow, T., Schaefer, E. S., Beck, J. T., Cherny, N., & Blau, S. (2022). ePRO-based digital symptom monitoring in a community oncology practice to reduce emergency room and inpatient utilization. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 40(16_suppl), 1508

2 Essell J, Ascha M, Schaefer E, Calkins G, Kwiatkowsky L, Kolodziej M, Derman B. (December 6, 2025). Remote therapeutic monitoring reduces hospitalization due to infection in patients being treated for hematological malignancy. Presented as an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

3 Parrinello, C., Calkins, G., Kwiatkowsky, L., Schaefer, E. S., Beck, J. T., Ellis, A. R., Blau, S., Telivala, B. P., & Kolodziej, M. A. (2022). Time on treatment is prolonged in patients utilizing an ePRO based digital symptom monitoring platform in the community setting. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 40(16_suppl), 1528. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2022.40.16_suppl.1528

4 Cherny, N. I., Parrinello, C. M., Kwiatkowsky, L., Hunnicutt, J., Beck, T., Schaefer, E., Thurow, T., & Kolodziej, M. (2022). Feasibility of Large-Scale Implementation of an Electronic Patient- Reported Outcome Remote Monitoring System for Patients on Active Treatment at a Community Cancer Center. JCO Oncology Practice, 18(12), e1918-e1926. DOI: 10.1200/OP.22.00180

5 Derman, B. A., Essell, J. H., Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Calkins, G., Parrinello, C. M., & Ascha, M. S. (2024, December 9). Electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) symptom monitoring for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in community settings, focusing on bispecific antibody therapy. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

6 Sharma, S., Doshi, G., Shumway, N., Schaefer, E., Dave, N., Marcus, A., Dyson, B., Derman, B., Essell, J., Ascha, M., Calkins, G., Neiman, J., Kwiatkowsky, L., & Kolodziej, M. (2025). Application of the remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) platform to optimize adherence and manage toxicity of oral anti-cancer medications (OAM). JCO Oncology Practice, 21(suppl 10), abstract 594. DOI: 10.1200/OP.2025.21.10_suppl.594

SOURCE Canopy