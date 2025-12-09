Oral Presentation at ASH 2025 Shows Canopy RTM Cuts Infection-Related Hospitalizations by 52% and Generates Nearly $1M in Annual Savings per 1,000 Patients

New data demonstrate the potential of Canopy's Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Platform to improve patient care by reducing serious infections in patients with hematologic malignancies, resulting in an estimated $977,695 in annual savings per 1,000 patients.

NEW YORK , Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy , the leader in Enterprise AI for oncology, today announced new findings that highlight how its RTM Platform strengthens outpatient care and reduces infection-related escalations in patients with hematological malignancies.

Remote therapeutic monitoring reduces hospitalization due to infection in patients being treated for hematological malignancy was presented on Saturday, December 6, 2025, during an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Key findings show:

Early symptom detection among patients using ePRO: 70% of patients with an infection-related acute event and 77% of those with an outpatient antibiotic order self-reported symptoms in the preceding 30 days. Several symptoms appear more commonly reported within 15 days before acute care events or antibiotic orders, underscoring the opportunity for earlier intervention.





70% of patients with an infection-related acute event and 77% of those with an outpatient antibiotic order self-reported symptoms in the preceding 30 days. Several symptoms appear more commonly reported within 15 days before acute care events or antibiotic orders, underscoring the opportunity for earlier intervention. Increased use of outpatient antibiotics: Patients using ePRO were 20% more likely to receive outpatient antibiotics, resulting in fewer emergency visits and hospitalizations.





Patients using ePRO were 20% more likely to receive outpatient antibiotics, resulting in fewer emergency visits and hospitalizations. Decreased acute-care utilization: Patients using ePRO were 52% less likely to experience an infection-related hospitalization and 33% less likely to have an infection-related ED visit.





Patients using ePRO were 52% less likely to experience an infection-related hospitalization and 33% less likely to have an infection-related ED visit. Substantial cost savings: Reduced infection-related acute-care utilization was associated with $977,695 in estimated annual savings per 1,000 patients, based on national AHRQ benchmarks.¹

"What stands out in this study is how often patients with hematologic malignancies reported symptoms before an acute event," said Benjamin Derman, MD, presenting author and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago Medicine. "Those reports frequently preceded the need for infection-related outpatient antibiotics, suggesting that earlier symptom visibility may help clinicians address issues before they escalate into acute events and higher-cost care."

"These results reinforce the value of having greater insight into patients' symptoms when they are away from the clinic. The added visibility remote therapeutic monitoring provides will matter even more as novel therapies with unique toxicities and infection risks continue to expand, such as bispecific T-cell engagers and CAR T-cell therapies," said James Essell, MD, Medical Director of the Center for Cancer and Cellular Therapy at Oncology Hematology Care (OHC) and The Jewish Hospital, and Chair for Cellular Therapy at Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

The results from this study add to the growing body of evidence presented at ASH featuring the Canopy RTM Platform, including findings from the 2024 Annual ASH Meeting:

37% reduction in treatment discontinuation at three months 2 [ ASH, 2024 ]

at three months [ ] Improved early detection of toxicities with bispecific antibody therapies3 [ ASH, 2024 ]

Other previous studies demonstrating the potential impact of Canopy's platform on oncology patient experience in real-world settings have demonstrated:

22% reduction in ER visits/hospitalizations per 100 patient months 4 [ ASCO, 2022]

per 100 patient months [ 45% improvement in treatment persistence at three months 5 [ ASCO, 2022 ]

at three months [ ] 88% patient engagement sustained at six months 6 [ JCO, 2022 ]

sustained at six months [ ] Potential to improve adherence and manage toxicities associated with oral anticancer medications7 [ ASCO Quality, 2025 ]

Continued research will examine how AI can further enhance Remote Therapeutic Monitoring and support earlier clinical intervention.

About Canopy

Canopy is a leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network of more than 2,000 oncology providers across more than 500 sites of care nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us .

