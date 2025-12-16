Utah Cancer Specialists Partners with Canopy for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring and Enterprise AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy , the leader in Enterprise AI for oncology, today announced a partnership with Utah Cancer Specialists (UCS) , the largest community-based oncology and hematology practice in Utah and a member of the ONCare Alliance , to modernize how care teams support patients between visits.

UCS selected Canopy to replace legacy systems with an AI-native solution that keeps pace with the needs of their patients and staff while building scalable programs for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Care Management (CCM/PCM).

"It's important that our patients stay closely connected to the care teams who know them best," said Kyle Kitchen, Chief Clinical Officer at Utah Cancer Specialists. "Canopy enables us to make care more patient-centric and reduce the administrative work that stands in the way."

Canopy helps practices manage the growing complexity of cancer care by providing a unified AI platform across patient services: triage, call center, front office, referrals, and pharmacy. By embedding AI and automation into existing workflows, Canopy enables faster issue resolution, reduces manual work, and helps practices capture sustainable reimbursement.

"AI has a real role to play in supporting oncology clinicians, but only if it fits the way they operate," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Founder and CEO of Canopy. "Innovation can't be a check-the-box exercise — practices need technology that keeps evolving with them. That's the commitment we're proud to bring to UCS."

Studies demonstrating the potential impact of Canopy's platform on oncology patient experience in real-world settings have demonstrated:

22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations per 100 patient months 1

in ER visits and hospitalizations per 100 patient months 52% reduction in infection-related hospitalizations²

in infection-related hospitalizations² $977,695 in estimated annual savings per 1,000 patients with infection-related events²

per 1,000 patients with infection-related events² 22% - 45% improvement in treatment persistence at three months 3

in treatment persistence at three months 88% sustained patient engagement at six months 4

at six months Improved early detection of toxicities with bispecific antibody therapies5

Care teams using Canopy have also seen:

15-minute average resolution time for urgent patient symptom reports 6

for urgent patient symptom reports 93% faster resolution of all patient requests compared to prior workflows 6

of all patient requests compared to prior workflows 4X increase in reimbursement with RTM and CCM6

Canopy is contracted with 10% of oncology providers in the U.S. across 500+ sites of care and rapidly growing.

About Canopy

Canopy is the leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network of more than 2,000 oncology providers across 500+ sites of care nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us .

About Utah Cancer Specialists

Utah Cancer Specialists is the largest community-based oncology and hematology practice in Utah, with physicians providing medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, and imaging services. Our cancer specialists have expertise in every type of cancer, including rare malignancies, and actively participate in clinical research. One of our greatest strengths is our ability to translate today's most promising laboratory findings into tomorrow's new, more effective and less traumatic treatments. For more information, visit https://utahcancer.com/ .

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Hemric

Canopy

704-838-6168

[email protected]

SOURCE Canopy