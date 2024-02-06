Canopy Named to the New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

DH100 recognizes the most exciting and innovative digital health startups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy today announced that it has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities, and challenges in the digital health sector.

"Our team is always excited to work on meaningful problems and help better the lives of those with cancer. We are honored to be recognized by DHNY and be among the New York Digital Health 100, a leading group of companies also using technology to support patients and their care teams," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Canopy Founder and CEO.

The past few years have been filled with challenges for healthcare organizations as patients are demanding remote access more than ever while staff faces increased administrative workload and the risks of burnout. Canopy is a comprehensive platform to help oncology practices deliver the care that happens between visits, empowering staff to identify and prioritize patients who need help, efficiently resolve issues with intelligent software, and generate new reimbursement streams from high-quality care.

"2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100 and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. "We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation, and the role they play in driving healthcare forward."

About Canopy

Canopy , an intelligent platform for continuous care management, provides oncology practices with comprehensive tools for all the care that happens between patient visits. Canopy's multi-channel ePRO and remote triage system empower care teams to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve patient issues with intelligent decision support tools, and generate new reimbursement streams from high-quality care delivery.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions, and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers, and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the

consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

