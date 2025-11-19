Canopy Study Selected for Oral Presentation at ASH 2025

Study shows potential of Canopy 's Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Platform to reduce infection-related hospitalizations and ER visits in patients treated for hematological malignancy

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, today announced findings on the potential of its EHR-integrated Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Platform to reduce infection-related hospitalization in patients receiving treatment for hematologic malignancies, through earlier identification of infection-related symptoms and associated initiation of outpatient oral antibiotics.

Remote therapeutic monitoring reduces hospitalization due to infection in patients being treated for hematological malignancy will be featured in an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting:

Abstract Number: abs25-12229; Presentation ID 131

Date and Time: Saturday, December 6, 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM EST

Location: Room W230 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida

Patients being actively treated across a broad spectrum of hematological malignancies were invited to enroll in the study and report symptoms through the Canopy ePRO-based RTM system, which automatically triggered nurse review when severe or worsening symptoms were identified.

Findings show a reduction in infection-related hospitalizations among patients using the Canopy RTM system (2.6% vs. 4.5%; RR 0.48; p=0.0147). Additional analyses across infection-related outcomes—including emergency department utilization and outpatient antibiotic use—will be shared during the oral presentation.

"We place a high priority on scientific validation, and we're honored to have our study selected for an oral presentation at ASH," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Founder & CEO of Canopy. "This work advances our efforts to demonstrate both the potential impact of remote therapeutic monitoring and the underlying pathways through which timely symptom detection and resolution can positively impact care. Insights like these are increasingly important as novel therapies with unique toxicities and administration considerations continue to enter the clinic."

Canopy will also be featured in a separate poster presentation that highlights how integrating patient-reported outcomes in real-world settings enables a more complete assessment of BTKi tolerability, offering complementary evidence to inform patient-centered treatment selection:

Outcomes during BTKi treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia: Insights from remote therapeutic monitoring

Abstract Number: abs25-13558; Presentation ID 2768

Date and Time: Saturday, December 6, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM EST

Location: West Halls B3-B4

At the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting, Canopy presented data highlighting:

37% reduction in treatment discontinuation at three months 1 [ASH, 2024]

at three months [ASH, 2024] Improved early detection of toxicities with bispecific antibody therapies2 [ASH, 2024]

Other previous studies highlighting the potential impact of Canopy's platform on oncology patient experience in real-world settings have demonstrated:

22% reduction in ER visits/hospitalizations per 100 patient months 3 [ASCO, 2022]

per 100 patient months [ASCO, 2022] 45% improvement in treatment persistence at three months 4 [ASCO, 2022]

at three months [ASCO, 2022] 88% patient engagement sustained at six months 5 [JCO, 2022]

sustained at six months [JCO, 2022] Potential to improve adherence and manage toxicities associated with oral anticancer medications6 [ASCO Quality, 2025]

About Canopy

Canopy is a leader in Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network of more than 2,000 oncology providers across more than 500 sites of care nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Hemric

[email protected]

1 Essell, J. H., Derman, B. A., Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Calkins, G., Parrinello, C. M., & Ascha, M. S. (2024, December 8). Symptoms detection among patients with lymphoid malignancies (LM) using electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) in community hematology-oncology clinics. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

2 Derman, B. A., Essell, J. H., Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Calkins, G., Parrinello, C. M., & Ascha, M. S. (2024, December 9). Electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) symptom monitoring for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in community settings, focusing on bispecific antibody therapy. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

3 Kolodziej, M. A., Kwiatkowsky, L., Parrinello, C., Thurow, T., Schaefer, E. S., Beck, J. T., Cherny, N., & Blau, S. (2022). ePRO-based digital symptom monitoring in a community oncology practice to reduce emergency room and inpatient utilization. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 40(16_suppl), 1508

4Parrinello, C., Calkins, G., Kwiatkowsky, L., Schaefer, E. S., Beck, J. T., Ellis, A. R., Blau, S., Telivala, B. P., & Kolodziej, M. A. (2022). Time on treatment is prolonged in patients utilizing an ePRO based digital symptom monitoring platform in the community setting. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 40(16_suppl), 1528. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2022.40.16_suppl.1528

5 Cherny, N. I., Parrinello, C. M., Kwiatkowsky, L., Hunnicutt, J., Beck, T., Schaefer, E., Thurow, T., & Kolodziej, M. (2022). Feasibility of Large-Scale Implementation of an Electronic Patient- Reported Outcome Remote Monitoring System for Patients on Active Treatment at a Community Cancer Center. JCO Oncology Practice, 18(12), e1918-e1926. DOI: 10.1200/OP.22.00180

6 Sharma, S., Doshi, G., Shumway, N., Schaefer, E., Dave, N., Marcus, A., Dyson, B., Derman, B., Essell, J., Ascha, M., Calkins, G., Neiman, J., Kwiatkowsky, L., & Kolodziej, M. (2025). Application of the remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) platform to optimize adherence and manage toxicity of oral anti-cancer medications (OAM). JCO Oncology Practice, 21(suppl 10), abstract 594. DOI: 10.1200/OP.2025.21.10_suppl.594

SOURCE Canopy