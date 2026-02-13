Can't Get Enough of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir? See Them Off the Ice in a Luxury Travel Competition

Figure skating legends star in NBC station's 1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club, offering a behind-the-scenes look at bespoke travel planning and the career shaping today's most extraordinary trips

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world tunes in to the Winter Games taking place in Italy, competitive figure skaters turned commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are captivating audiences with their insight, style and passion for the sport – bringing the drama and artistry of figure skating to life on the global stage.

Viewers who can't get enough of the duo can also see Lipinski and Weir off the ice in NBC station's 1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club, a travel series that goes behind the scenes of luxury travel planning. Produced by LXTV, the Emmy-Award winning in-house production group for the NBC Universal Local division, the show spotlights Global Travel Collection, the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors with $2.4 billion in annual sales, revealing how extraordinary journeys are created through expertise, access and highly personalized service.

The timing is especially relevant as millions of travelers set their sights on Milan and Cortina, Italy, during the Winter Games. For years, Italy has been one of Global Travel Collection's top-selling destinations, driven by demand for expertly planned itineraries that balance iconic experiences with insider access – exactly the kind of travel the series brings to life. That expertise also extends to major international sporting events, from global championships to the Games themselves.

Extra Mile Club takes viewers inside the rarely seen world of luxury travel advising. In the current season, which first aired in December, Lipinski and Weir journey through Scotland while three elite Global Travel Collection advisors, Tom Ho and brothers Michael Lieberman and Steven Lieberman, compete to design the ultimate bespoke itinerary.

Through each episode, viewers see how luxury travel advisors transform ideas into unforgettable experiences by leveraging global relationships, local expertise and creative problem-solving. From securing exclusive access to orchestrating complex logistics, the series highlights the skill and strategy behind truly personalized travel. The winning advisor earns the opportunity to continue planning travel for Lipinski and Weir, underscoring the long-term relationships at the heart of the profession.

"Global moments like the Winter Games inspire people to explore the world in deeper, more meaningful ways," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "Extra Mile Club shows that luxury travel advising is not just about where you go, it's about how you experience it. The series highlights the passion, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit that define this career."

More than a travel show, Extra Mile Club offers insight into a profession that blends creativity, global connection and personal service. For viewers inspired by international travel, cultural discovery and helping others see the world, the series also opens the door to exploring a career as a luxury travel advisor.

NBC station's 1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club is now streaming on Peacock and on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aY_IQzElz8E?si=8nrwXxlgSEtL_rBv

To learn more about becoming a luxury travel advisor with Global Travel Collection, visit joinus.GlobalTravelCollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

