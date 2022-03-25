Can't Go to the Gym? D2Fit Nutrition Has You Covered

The Sports Nutrition Brand Works With Its Sister Company, Dance2Fit, to Provide Accessible and Effective At-Home Fitness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The massive spike in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant in the last few months has reminded many that the pandemic is far from over. While things are beginning to slow down again, many of those who frequent the gym have found the last few months threatening their fitness regimens all over again. Fortunately, Jessica Bass James has a multi-pronged solution in the form of her innovative fitness solution Dance2Fit and its sister brand, D2Fit Nutrition.

James originally launched Dance2Fit when she couldn't find a workout routine that met her needs. Every program that she tried was either boring and repetitive or couldn't fit into her busy lifestyle as a mother of three — or both. In response, the entrepreneur created a new fitness option that brought her love of dancing and healthy living together.

In the years since its inception, Dance2Fit has struck a chord with countless fans due to its trademark ability to fuse hip-hop music and exercise into a vigorous, rewarding full-body workout. James also ensures that her workouts aren't just in-person activities. While these kinds of classes are available in many locations, Dance2Fit also runs live-stream and pre-recorded sessions online, too. This way, anyone can join in the fitness fun.

Not satisfied with a killer fitness program, James went beyond the exercises and also developed her sports nutrition line D2Fit Nutrition. The label consists of three key products: Women's Time Release Whey Protein, Multi Collagen Preworkout, and the brand's popular 4-in-1 Kickstart.

Each of these products is specifically tailored with the average Dance2Fit member in mind. In the words of James, her loyal fans are "women who want to look and feel their best." She goes on to explain that this knowledge allowed her to target her supplements to include a fat-burning option as well as pre- and post-workout nutritional support. "This helps every woman get the absolute most out of her precious workout time," James adds.

The pandemic has shuttered many gym and fitness options and left individuals exercising in masks and spending half of their workout time wiping down and sanitizing equipment. Not so for Dance2Fit members. They have continued to have access to high-quality, energetic, and fun fitness sessions streamed directly into their home. This accessible fitness option, combined with the synergistic support of D2Fit Nutrition supplements, has allowed James' well-over-a-million-strong fanbase to stay healthy and in shape, no matter what external circumstances they might be facing.

