D2Fit Nutrition and Dance2Fit Are a Potent One-Two Punch for Cold-Weather Fitness

D2Fit Nutrition

19 Dec, 2023, 08:39 ET

The Sports Nutrition Supplements and Accompanying Online Fitness Platform Equip Women Everywhere to Stay in Shape in the Winter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Working out is difficult when the weather turns cold. For North America, temperatures dip toward freezing in October and don't significantly rise until the following March. At times, there are even snowstorms in April. For Jessica Bass James, this cold-weather streak is why at-home workout solutions are important.

"Live-streamed, entertaining workouts are important, as they give women the ability to stay part of a fitness community even when they can't leave the homefront on a regular basis," James explains. "Even in an era when women are consistently working jobs, this often happens from a home office, and the cold weather season can lead to a serious reduction in the number of times they get out and about. While that's normal, it doesn't mean your workout routine should suffer simply because you don't want to bundle up or dig yourself out of your driveway after it snows."

Dance2Fit is James' solution to the at-home workout conundrum. The entrepreneurial mother of five designed the program when she, too, was stuck on the homefront. Rather than surrender to an inability to exercise or fight her way through the same boring pre-recorded workout programs, James decided to become a certified fitness instructor and then create a program that fused her love of music and dance with powerful exercise routines — all of which are live-streamed to a massive international audience boasting hundreds of thousands of members across America and the world.

Along with Dance2Fit, James also created D2Fit Nutrition. This serves as a source of nutritional supplements that superpower her fitness followers to get the most out of every session.

"D2Fit Nutrition is designed to help before, during, and after each workout," James says. The line of products includes pre-workout and time-release protein formulas, as well as post-workout recovery greens and even a fatburner 4-in-1 Kickstart thermogenic supplement.

Together, the supplements and workout program give women a one-two fitness punch, even when they're spending more time at home during the winter. It provides them with the ability to stay equipped, honest, and accountable with their workout efforts. In James' words, "It helps women look and feel their best, no matter what weather they're dealing with."

About D2Fit Nutrition

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. As a reminder, you should always consult a physician before using any dietary supplement — especially if you are under 18, pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

