Cantata Health Solutions Announces New Capabilities for Child and Youth Services Organizations

The Arize platform coordinates placements, compliance and payments in one system that integrates child and youth services with behavioral health

Cantata Health Solutions has expanded capabilities within its Arize EHR platform for foster care and child and youth services.

New features centralize foster home records, foster parent access, placement searches, compliance requirements, reimbursements, and financial workflows.

DCCCA, based in Kansas, will use Arize to simplify foster parent recruitment, licensing and management of foster homes, placement of children, and case management services all in one system.

LAKEWAY, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health and human services, today announced expanded child and youth services capabilities within Arize, its modern EHR platform for managing clinical, financial and operational workflows. The new features are designed to help organizations that provide foster care, adoption, family preservation, and related services to quickly identify available homes, manage placement requirements and reduce the manual work that slows operations.

"Child and youth services teams make critical decisions every day that affect where children live, who cares for them and how families and caregivers are supported," said Christy Winter, LMSW, Chief Product Officer at Cantata Health Solutions. "When a child needs a placement, staff cannot afford to lose time tracking down details across systems, spreadsheets and paper files. Arize centralizes that information, giving teams the immediate visibility they need to make those decisions quickly and confidently."

The expanded capabilities include:

Foster parent access and engagement : Foster parents can access approved documentation and information in Arize, manage licensing requirements and documentation, and view placements and respites, reducing time-consuming manual follow-up across teams.

: Foster parents can access approved documentation and information in Arize, manage licensing requirements and documentation, and view placements and respites, reducing time-consuming manual follow-up across teams. Centralized home records : Organizations can maintain a detailed profile for each home, aggregating foster parent demographics, household capacity, licensing, placement preferences and documentation into a single view.

: Organizations can maintain a detailed profile for each home, aggregating foster parent demographics, household capacity, licensing, placement preferences and documentation into a single view. Placement and respite tracking : Staff can search for available foster homes, view current capacity and access home preferences, making it easier to identify appropriate placement options quickly.

: Staff can search for available foster homes, view current capacity and access home preferences, making it easier to identify appropriate placement options quickly. Reimbursement workflows : Foster parent reimbursements are managed and tracked through a streamlined approval and payment workflow, providing staff and foster parents with visibility from review to payment.

: Foster parent reimbursements are managed and tracked through a streamlined approval and payment workflow, providing staff and foster parents with visibility from review to payment. Compliance and milestone management : Configurable lists standardize workflows tied to children, homes, staff, licensing and placement milestones to ensure required activities are completed on time.

: Configurable lists standardize workflows tied to children, homes, staff, licensing and placement milestones to ensure required activities are completed on time. Connected financial operations: Room and board charge tracking, billing, approvals and payment reconciliation are managed alongside daily operations, giving organizations oversight of financial activity tied to placements and care delivery.

DCCCA, Inc., in Lawrence, Kansas, is one of the organizations that has worked alongside Cantata throughout development to help shape these new capabilities based on the real-world operational challenges their teams face every day.

"Our teams need a complete view of the children we serve, but that information has traditionally been spread across multiple systems that don't communicate with one another," said Lori Alvarado, Chief Executive Officer of DCCCA. "Arize connects behavioral health and child placing services, which will allow our staff to spend less time managing systems and more time supporting families."

Arize is built to adapt to each organization's specific programs and reporting needs while complying with complex requirements from state agencies, counties, and payers. The expanded child and youth services capabilities bridge the gap between disconnected systems and daily care delivery, reducing manual work, improving coordination and keeping staff focused on what matters most.

"The people working in child and youth services are deeply dedicated, but they're often asked to do incredibly complex work without the technology to match it," said Alan Tillinghast, Chief Executive Officer of Cantata Health Solutions. "Arize brings together people, processes, and information to give these organizations a connected foundation for delivering care, so dedicated staff can spend less time fighting their systems and more time supporting children and families."

For more information about Arize, visit CantataHealth.com/child-youth-services.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions is challenging the convention of complexity and transforming care for Behavioral Health and Human Services with Arize, a modern EHR designed to simplify work and eliminate the frustrations of outdated systems. Developed by experts driven by empathy with deep industry experience, Arize puts you in control—with tools that can run right out of the box or can be easily configured to adapt to providers' work. With integrated features like built-in telehealth, full mobile functionality, and real-time team collaboration, Arize eases workloads and empowers providers to elevate care to improve lives. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

About DCCCA

DCCCA is a nonprofit health and human services organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and communities. Through integrated behavioral health, prevention, child welfare, and family support services, DCCCA partners with individuals, families, and communities to promote safety, well-being, and long-term success. To learn more, visit dccca.org.

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions