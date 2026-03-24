New Research from Cantata Health Solutions Reveals 85% of Consumers Want Better Digital Tools for Behavioral Health

National consumer survey uncovers current patient portals miss the mark, despite strong consumer readiness

LAKEWAY, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health and human services, today released findings from a national consumer survey revealing that some of the most significant gaps in behavioral health occur not during appointments, but in the long stretches between them. While consumers report frequent use of patient portals, many say these tools fall short of supporting recovery when it matters most, creating downstream costs for providers in the form of disengagement, inconsistent progress, and missed opportunities to reinforce care.

The survey found that 85% of behavioral health consumers would use recovery-focused digital tools designed to support their day-to-day needs. The research highlights a significant opportunity for behavioral health organizations to move beyond administrative patient portals and rethink how digital engagement can actively support recovery, strengthen continuity of care, and improve outcomes beyond episodic visits.

The survey was conducted with We Better Work LLC, a consulting practice specializing in nonprofit organizational growth and workplace mental health strategy. It examined how 212 behavioral health consumers across diverse treatment settings and recovery stages experience digital engagement during the long stretches between appointments.

When asked about their biggest challenges, more than half (53%) of consumers said managing stress and triggers outside of sessions, while 38% said they struggle with uncertainty about whether they are making progress. Nearly one-third said they forget coping skills or strategies learned in treatment.

"What this research shows is that people aren't disengaged. They're logging in, they're willing to share data, and they're asking for support that recognizes that recovery happens in daily moments—when stress spikes, coping skills fade, or progress feels uncertain," said Dr. Jorge Petit, Chief Clinical Advisor at Cantata Health Solutions. "The barrier isn't motivation or trust. It's that the tools haven't been built to provide meaningful support between visits."

Current digital behavioral health tools miss the mark on personalized support

Consumers were also clear about what tools would be most helpful to support their wellness between appointments, with nearly half citing coping skills practice and reminders (49%), mindfulness and relaxation exercises (49%), and goal setting and progress tracking (47%). Notably, privacy concerns did not emerge as a major barrier, as 84% percent of respondents said they are comfortable sharing daily wellness data if it leads to more personalized support.

While many consumers (42%) say current portals offer some level of support, far fewer (16%) describe them as strongly supportive of recovery, underscoring the opportunity for more purpose-built digital experiences.

"Consumers aren't guessing at solutions—they're very clear about what would help. They want digital experiences that actively support recovery, not just tools that document care," said Matt Kudish, Founder of We Better Work. "This creates a clear opportunity for behavioral health organizations to move beyond transactional digital interactions and deliver tools that make a real difference between visits."

Much of the behavioral health journey happens outside of appointments. Understanding consumers' needs and preferences, along with gaps in current digital health tools, will enable a better recovery journey. Download the full consumer survey results report, including detailed findings and analysis here.

Acknowledgments

Cantata Health Solutions and We Better Work gratefully acknowledge the following organizations for their support in distributing the survey: Alliance for Rights and Recovery; Fountain House; National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery; Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association; Sally & Howard Levin Clubhouse, a program of The Branch; and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) affiliates in Connecticut, Cleveland, Greater Los Angeles, Southeast Louisiana, San Francisco, and Spokane.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions is challenging the convention of complexity and transforming care for Behavioral Health and Human Services with Arize, a modern EHR designed to simplify work and eliminate the frustrations of outdated systems. Developed by experts driven by empathy with deep industry experience, Arize puts you in control—with tools that can run right out of the box or can be easily configured to adapt to providers' work. With integrated features like built-in telehealth, full mobile functionality, and real-time team collaboration, Arize eases workloads and empowers providers to elevate care to improve lives. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

About We Better Work LLC

We Better Work provides nonprofit growth consulting and mental health advisory services rooted in real leadership experience. We partner with mission-driven organizations to build sustainable systems that support people, culture, and long-term impact. For more information, visit WeBetter.Work.

Media Contact

Angie Barrell

Alloy, on behalf of Cantata Health Solutions

[email protected]

855.300.8209

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions