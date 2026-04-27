Cantata Health Solutions Breaks Barriers in Behavioral Health at NatCon26

New AI capabilities, consumer engagement tools, and interactive experiences highlight Cantata's commitment to giving providers greater control, flexibility, and connection.

LAKEWAY, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health and human services, is highlighting a series of new capabilities and experiences at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing 2026 Conference (NatCon26), taking place April 27-29 in Denver. As providers navigate growing demand for services, many are still constrained by outdated systems that limit flexibility and control. Cantata's focus at NatCon26 is demonstrating how organizations can break those barriers by simplifying work and giving providers greater control over how care is delivered.

Expanding intelligence, reducing clinician burden

Cantata is introducing Ask Arize, an AI-powered assistant embedded directly within the Arize EHR platform that transforms how users deliver care, navigate their work, and manage the business of their practice. Ask Arize analyzes each patient on a clinician's caseload to surface personalized treatment insights—giving providers a deeper, more complete picture of their patients without ever leaving the EHR. Ask Arize brings clarity to the financial side of care, delivering analytical insights across 837 claim files and 835 remittance data to help practices identify trends, resolve issues, and optimize revenue performance with confidence.

Cantata is also announcing Clinically AI, an industry-leading real-time documentation and compliance intelligence platform, as its first Preferred AI Partner—making capabilities like Clinical Notes AI, which can reduce documentation time by up to 90%, and Comply, which audits documentation in as little as 5–10 seconds, more easily accessible to Cantata customers.

"Through our work together over the past year, Cantata and Clinically AI have proven to be mutually compatible partners closely aligned on both product strategy and customer experience," said Zach Zettler, Chief Revenue Officer at Cantata Health Solutions. "By combining our own capabilities with AI partners like Clinically AI, we're giving customers access to the tools they need today while staying flexible enough to evolve as new technologies emerge."

Ask Arize and Cantata's partnership with Clinically AI reflect a broader AI strategy that combines internally developed tools with a growing ecosystem of trusted partners. Built on the open, API-based architecture of Arize, this approach enables integration with multiple AI platforms—allowing customers to adopt new tools as they become available without added complexity.

In practice, these capabilities are designed to reduce clinician burden and improve access to critical information. By surfacing relevant data within workflows and enabling faster documentation and analysis, Cantata helps teams spend less time searching across systems, compiling information, or managing administrative tasks.

"The real opportunity with AI is to take friction out of everyday work. If we're doing this right, providers should feel like they have more control over their data, fewer barriers in their day, and more time focused on care and decision-making," said Christy Winter, LMSW, Chief Product Officer at Cantata Health Solutions.

Advancing consumer engagement

In addition to new AI-assisted capabilities, Cantata is offering a first look at its upcoming consumer engagement hub, with a full launch planned for later this year. Including an app co-designed with behavioral health consumers, the technology supports more dynamic and ongoing interactions between providers and the individuals they serve. By emphasizing co-managed care plans and multi-directional communication, these tools help providers stay responsive to individual needs—supporting deeper engagement and improved outcomes over time.

Cantata will further explore this shift toward more connected, consumer-centric experiences during its featured session on Monday, April 27, "From Portals to Partnerships: Rethinking Consumer Collaboration in Behavioral Health." This session will examine the limitations of legacy patient portals and highlight new approaches that encourage consistent engagement.

"The expectation has changed. People want to be active participants in their care, and the technology needs to support that," said Winter. "We need tools that actually help providers and consumers work together, not just exchange information."

Creating space for connection

Cantata is bringing its message to life through interactive booth experiences that reflect the human side of behavioral health. Visitors will find activations built around a shared theme of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders. A large-scale selfie wall featuring a butterfly mural invites attendees to share messages of support, while an on-site "rage room" offers a hands-on way to release stress by physically breaking things.

Behavioral health professionals are under immense pressure every day—a reality that should shape both the tools organizations build and the experiences they create. Breaking barriers requires more than new technology, and NatCon26 provides an opportunity to demonstrate how providers can be better supported in building stronger connections with the people they serve.

Attendees are invited to visit Cantata at booth 1415 to connect with the team, see new features, and explore these experiences, or schedule a meeting to learn more.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions is challenging the convention of complexity and transforming care for Behavioral Health and Human Services with Arize, a modern EHR designed to simplify work and eliminate the frustrations of outdated systems. Developed by experts driven by empathy with deep industry experience, Arize puts you in control—with tools that can run right out of the box or can be easily configured to adapt to providers' work. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions