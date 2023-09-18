CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS AND LENOX HILL HOSPITAL ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF A PHASE 2 STUDY OF RAGE INHIBITOR AZELIRAGON AS A FRONT-LINE TREATMENT FOR UNMETHYLATED GLIOBLASTOMA

News provided by

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Initiation of Clinical Study at Lenox Hill Hospital Seeks to Provide New Option for Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Unmethylated Glioblastoma

WESTON, Fla. and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, and Lenox Hill Hospital's Department of Neurological Surgery announced the initiation of a Phase 2 study to assess the safety and effectiveness of azeliragon in combination with radiation therapy as a treatment for newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is a highly malignant primary brain tumor for which current therapeutic options provide a limited life extension benefit. Unmethylated glioblastoma does not respond well to chemotherapy, further limiting the available treatment options for patients with this severe form of cancer. New treatments for glioblastoma are urgently needed.

"We are pleased to announce the initiation of patient enrollment at Lenox Hill Hospital, a world-class provider of neurosurgical and cancer treatment, into this important Phase 2 clinical study," said Stephen G. Marcus, M.D., Cantex' Chief Executive Officer. "Azeliragon inhibits activation of a receptor known as 'RAGE' on the surface of glioblastoma cells. RAGE has been implicated in the progression of glioblastoma and its resistance to radiation therapy. In pre-clinical studies, azeliragon enhanced the effectiveness of radiation therapy. With this study, we seek to enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy and delay or prevent disease progression."

"Through the initiation of this Phase 2 study at Lenox Hill Hospital, we seek to explore the safety and potential efficacy of azeliragon as a treatment of unmethylated glioblastoma, which is less responsive to chemotherapy. This potential therapy may be an option for patients who lack many other treatment alternatives," said John Boockvar, MD, Vice Chair and Professor of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, and adjunct Professor at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered capsule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was discovered by and originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from whom Cantex licensed worldwide rights to azeliragon. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated. Cantex also has ongoing clinical trials in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, brain metastasis, neoadjuvant therapy of breast cancer, metastatic pancreatic cancer, and hospitalized COVID patients to prevent acute kidney injury. These trials are based on robust pre-clinical data as well as the extensive clinical safety information from randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

About Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital
Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital is a 450-bed, fully accredited, acute care hospital located on Manhattan's Upper East Side with a national reputation for outstanding patient care and innovative medical and surgical treatments. U.S. News & World Report has ranked Lenox Hill among the nation's best for cardiology and heart surgery; orthopedics; obstetrics and gynecology; neurology and neurosurgery; geriatrics; pulmonology and lung surgery; ear, nose and throat; diabetes and endocrinology; and cancer. In addition, the hospital received designations from U.S. News for its performance in 19 procedures and conditions. Lenox Hill was also named among 'America's 50 Best Hospitals' by Healthgrades, placing it in the top 1 percent of all hospitals nationwide. For more information, go to www.lenoxhill.northwell.edu.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc.
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates, led by cadisegliatin (TTP399) for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. To learn more please visit vtvtherapeutics.com.

Contact Data:

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D.
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

Juan F. Rodriguez
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
(862) 213-1398
[email protected]

Media
Casey McDonald
+1 646-577-8520
[email protected]

Lenox Hill Hospital

Tamika Wong
+1 212-434-4836
[email protected]

SOURCE Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

Cantex Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of an Investigator-Initiated Phase 2 Clinical Trial Investigating Azeliragon Combined with Stereotactic Radiosurgery for the Treatment of Brain Metastases

Cantex Pharmaceuticals Announces Article Published in npj Breast Cancer Highlighting Potential Role of RAGE Inhibition to Prevent Metastasis in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.