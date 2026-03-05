CANTINA CONTRAMAR AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS AHEAD OF MARCH 28 GRAND OPENING

Chef Gabriela Cámara unveils a first-look at the menu for the highly anticipated Mexican destination

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantina Contramar , the new restaurant from acclaimed Mexican Chef Gabriela Cámara, is now accepting reservations ahead of its March 28, 2026, grand opening at MICHELIN One-Key recipient Fontainebleau Las Vegas . Reservations are now available online and also available on Resy.

Cantina Contramar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Chef Cámara's menu for Cantina Contramar showcases her 27-year legacy of signature ingredient-forward dishes, blending iconic seafood creations with timeless Mexican cantina classics. "Mexican hospitality is rooted in generosity and in coming together around a delicious meal," says Chef Cámara. "In a city defined by its energy and hospitality culture, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a natural home for Cantina Contramar: a place where guests can gather and experience the authenticity and conviviality of delicious Mexican cooking."

"This marks an important milestone for Fontainebleau Las Vegas as we welcome Cantina Contramar to our culinary collection," said Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden. "Chef Cámara's vision is evident in every detail, from its spirit and heritage to the design and menu. This opening reflects our continued commitment to curating best-in-class dining experiences from around the world. We are grateful to Chef Cámara for helping us bring this vision to life, and we look forward to sharing this moment with our guests."

Menu Highlights

Cantina Contramar explores the vast landscapes of Mexican flavors, from bright ceviches, aguachiles, and raw bar offerings that highlight the ocean's bounty, to bold entrées like Wagyu carne asada, and shareable plates such as the acclaimed Pescado a la Talla Contramar-style. Tableside presentations infuse the theatrical energy of Las Vegas and the warmth of Mexican hospitality into the dining experience. The debut menu features a selection of beloved dishes from Chef Cámara's Mexico City restaurants, like Contramar and Caracol de Mar, alongside new dishes crafted exclusively for Las Vegas, including:

Aguachile Negro de Res : a Wagyu twist on the traditional seafood version with salsa negra

: a Wagyu twist on the traditional seafood version with salsa negra Ensalada César Estilo Cantina : an ode to the cantina-style Caesar salad

: an ode to the cantina-style Caesar salad Tostada Flight : a flight of our distinctive tostadas including the Contramar classic tuna creation

: a flight of our distinctive tostadas including the Contramar classic tuna creation Sopes Playeros : fried masa rounds with refried black beans and queso fresco, and Sope Elegante, served with crème fraîche and Imperial Caviar

: fried masa rounds with refried black beans and queso fresco, and Sope Elegante, served with crème fraîche and Imperial Caviar Pescado a la Talla Contramar : Contramar's legendary whole grilled fish with red adobo and parsley rub

: Contramar's legendary whole grilled fish with red adobo and parsley rub Camote a las Brasas : charred sweet potato served with bone marrow salsa negra

: charred sweet potato served with bone marrow salsa negra Chamorro: braised pork shank

All mains are served with handmade tortillas in house.

Dessert Cart: Contramar's signature dessert tray

Beverage Highlights

Cantina Contramar's cocktail menu highlights the nuances and versatility of agave spirits, expertly prepared. Tequila Casa Dragones co-founder Bertha González Nieves has collaborated alongside Chef Cámara to design a range of Casa Dragones cocktails, pairings, and a flight of the brand's most beloved expressions.

The spirit program centers on an extensive agave collection, offering approximately 50 selections of tequila and 15 of mezcal, complemented by a well-rounded portfolio of classic spirits. The expansive wine list highlights producers from the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and South America. Cantina Contramar's wine program is designed to enhance the restaurant's cuisine, with selections that highlight the menu's seafood, meat and vegetable-based dishes.

Cocktails like Carajillos and Margaritas will be presented tableside throughout the dining room on a beverage cart, curated to create communal moments within the familial setting. A selection of Contramar's cocktails will complement the overall beverage offering while paying tribute to the original Mexico City restaurant's beverage selection. Featured cocktails include Paloma and house-made Clamatos, among others.

Located on Level 2, adjacent to the resort's retail district, Cantina Contramar will be open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. starting Saturday, March 28. More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, its rooms and suites, dining and entertainment offerings can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort and casino that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

ABOUT GABRIELA CÁMARA & RED CONTRAMAR

Founder of Red Contramar, Gabriela Cámara is a restaurateur, author and cultural advocate widely recognized for her honest approach to cooking and her deep commitment to sustainability and respect for ingredients and seasonality. She was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World (2020) and has been recognized by Fortune and Food & Wine as one of the most innovative women in gastronomy. Through her work, Gabriela continues to develop food projects rooted in flavor, care, and community.

Red Contramar is a group of restaurants and projects centered around Mexican hospitality, with more than 27 years in the industry. Each space has its own essence, yet all share the same mission: to offer simple, delicious food and impeccable service, creating an experience people always want to return to.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas