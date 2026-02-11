CANTINA CONTRAMAR SETS OPENING DATE AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS, BRINGING ICONIC MEXICO CITY DINING TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP MARCH 28, 2026

Internationally acclaimed Chef Gabriela Cámara to debut premier destination for Mexican hospitality with design by award-winning architect Frida Escobedo

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 28, 2026, Chef Gabriela Cámara, founder of the iconic Mexico City restaurant Contramar, will debut Cantina Contramar on the Las Vegas Strip at 2025 MICHELIN One-Key resort, Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Cantina Contramar brings together three of Mexico's most influential creative voices: Chef Gabriela, world-renowned Architect Frida Escobedo who designed the space, and Maestra Tequilera Bertha González Nieves from Casa Dragones.

With the opening of Cantina Contramar, Fontainebleau Las Vegas further elevates the Strip's culinary and cultural landscape with a destination that blends Mexican cuisine, beverage and design. The collaboration introduces Chef Cámara's signature hospitality to Las Vegas, marking the next extension of the iconic 27-year Contramar brand, while marking Frida Escobedo's first restaurant project in the U.S.

"As longtime admirers of Contramar, a Mexico City institution, we are proud to serve as the home of its next chapter," said Brett Mufson, President and Partner of Fontainebleau Development. "Artistry and creativity are key components of the Fontainebleau experience, working with Gabriela, Frida and Bertha allows us to bring a truly distinctive concept to life. We look forward to opening our doors and sharing this one-of-a-kind destination with locals and visitors."

Building on Chef Gabriela´s 27-year legacy of unforgettable dining, Cantina Contramar will weave in her iconic seafood dining—where simplicity is key—with new creations that are a twist on Mexican cantina classics. The menu explores the vast landscapes of Mexican flavors with dishes that are perfect for sharing. The culinary program will be complemented by a selection of custom cocktails and small-batch sipping tequilas from Casa Dragones as well as a flight of the brand's aged expressions.

"One of the most exciting aspects of bringing an interpretation of Contramar's spirit and cuisine to Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the opportunity to offer a taste of Mexico: fresh, vibrant, spicy, and full of character," said Chef Gabriela. "Cantina Contramar reflects a sense of authenticity and effortlessness, and having the space designed by Frida brings a level of thoughtfulness and beauty that makes the experience complete."

For this restaurant, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Chef Gabriela have partnered with Frida Escobedo Studio – a world-renowned architect currently engaged in the design of major cultural landmarks such as the new Modern and Contemporary Art Wing for The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City; the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar; and the renovation of the Centre Pompidou as co-designer, alongside lead architect Moreau Kusunoki. Escobedo's design of the restaurant is inspired by traditional Mexican cantinas where a bright, expansive space fosters conviviality. Cantina Contramar is designed to embody a place where everyone is invited, a place to see and be seen — with an open kitchen, a comal station and a bar as focal points which anchor the design to traditional Mexican culinary heritage.

"In a city characterized by its ability to contain worlds within worlds, Cantina Contramar presents a gateway to Mexican culture, its design heritage, and world-famous hospitality. And no one does hospitality like Chef Gabriela and her team at Contramar," said Escobedo.

From the cuisine and beverage offerings to the service and design, every element of Cantina Contramar reflects the authenticity, warmth, and celebratory nature of Mexican hospitality. Additional details, including reservation information and full menu, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, its rooms and suites, dining, and entertainment offerings can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

ABOUT CHEF GABRIELA CÁMARA & RED CONTRAMAR

Founder of Contramar Restaurant in 1998, Chef Gabriela Cámara is a restaurateur, author and cultural advocate widely recognized for her honest approach to cooking and her deep commitment to sustainability and respect for ingredients. She was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World (2020) and has been recognized by Fortune and Food & Wine as one of the most innovative women in gastronomy. Through her work, Gabriela continues to develop food projects rooted in flavor, care, and community. Red Contramar is now a group of restaurants and projects centered around Mexican hospitality, with more than 27 years in the industry. Each space has its own essence, yet all share the same mission: to offer simple, delicious food and impeccable service, creating a sustainable experience that people will want to return to, over and over.

