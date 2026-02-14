MARC ANTHONY BRINGS GRAMMY® WINNING HITS AND SUPERSTAR ENERGY ON FIRST NIGHT OF 'VEGAS…MY WAY!' RESIDENCY AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Latin music legend shines in sold-out Strip debut at BleauLive Theater

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strip welcomed a new superstar as four-time GRAMMY® Award winner and eight-time Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Marc Anthony made his triumphant debut at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Taking the stage on the first night of his "VEGAS…MY WAY!" residency inside the 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater, Anthony and his 14-piece band delivered a show packed with passion, powerhouse vocals, and explosive pyro effects, keeping the sold-out crowd on their feet as he took them on a journey through his three-decade reign as one of the world's most celebrated entertainers.

Taking the mic, Anthony greeted the crowd with his signature charisma. "Good evening, buenas noches. I'd rather sing than talk, but I want to thank everyone for coming out… I'm proud to be here at the Fontainebleau, baby!" he said, before adding, "It's a party and we are going to have a good time… I hope you like it!"

"'VEGAS…MY WAY!' marks a defining new chapter in the music legend's career and sets a powerful tone for what this residency represents on the Las Vegas Strip," said Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden. "Marc's opening night delivered exactly what he promised: an adrenaline-charged celebration layered with deeply personal moments of storytelling and audience connection. From the first note to the final encore, the energy in the room was undeniable, and the level of artistry and intention behind every moment was clear."

Throughout the 90-minute performance, Anthony energized the crowd with a dynamic mix of English- and Spanish- language hits from his catalog of 114 No. 1 singles. He rose onto the stage to the tune of "Valió la Pena," followed by "Flor Pálida" and a series of duet medleys featuring some of his most recognizable songs. He later performed "You Sang to Me" and "I Need to Know" as standout moments in the set, before transitioning into a dedicated ballads medley that showcased the emotional depth of his catalog. After delivering several additional chart-topping favorites, he closed the show with a first-ever performance of "My Way" in both Spanish and English, ending the night with the celebratory anthem "Vivir Mi Vida."

For Marc Anthony's residency, Elastic People developed a series of original audiovisual pieces designed to serve as emotional bridges throughout the show. The transition films trace Anthony's roots in New York, reflect the birth and evolution of salsa, and culminate in a visual tribute to Latin American identity, framed not as geography, but as shared memory. Rather than relying on literal storytelling, the visual language embraces abstraction, offering poetic compositions that interpret the music through emotion instead of illustration. The result is a layered dialogue between image and sound, amplifying both the intimacy and the universality of Anthony's repertoire. Creative direction was led by Carlos Perez of Elastic People.

Following the concert, the energy continued as Motiff, a member of his band, collaborated on a live music set in a more intimate setting at Nowhere Lounge inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Serving as the official after-party destination, the Late Night Sessions offered guests a closer, more spontaneous extension of the evening. Nowhere Lounge will host Late Night Sessions following each residency performance, creating a signature post-show experience throughout his run.

"VEGAS…MY WAY!" is one of the largest residencies staged at BleauLive Theater since the state-of-the-art venue welcomed its first headliners in December 2023. Marc Anthony will perform his show throughout 2025, with scheduled dates on February 14, 15, 20, 21; July 24, 25, 29, 31; and August 1, with additional dates to be announced. Tickets to "VEGAS…MY WAY!" are available here.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas events, entertainment, dining, rooms, and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com .

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time. Born Marco Antonio Muñíz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 114 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 12 billion views on YouTube, over 20 billion streams across all platforms. Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists. Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including "In the Heights" (2021), "El Cantante" (2006), "Man on Fire" (2004), "In the Time of Butterflies" (2001), "Bringing Out the Dead" (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's "The Capeman" (1998) on Broadway. His 14th studio album, "Muévense" (2024), continues his legacy as one of music's most enduring and passionate performers. To learn more about Marc Anthony visit www.marcanthonyonline.com .

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort and casino that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

