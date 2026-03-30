CANTINA CONTRAMAR NOW OPEN AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Internationally acclaimed Chef Gabriela Cámara debuted premier destination for Mexican hospitality in Las Vegas on March 28th, 2026

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LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantina Contramar, the new restaurant from acclaimed Mexican Chef Gabriela Cámara, is now open on the Las Vegas Strip at MICHELIN One-Key recipient Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Reservations are now available online and via Resy.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Building on Chef Cámara's 27-year legacy of vibrant Mexican dining, Cantina Contramar celebrates her signature seafood preparations, where simplicity is key, alongside new creations that offer a contemporary twist on Mexican cantina classics. "I've always believed Mexican hospitality is about generosity and gathering around a delicious meal," says Chef Cámara. "With Cantina Contramar at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we are bringing fresh Mexican ingredients to the kitchen and that same sensibility to the table."

Ode to Mexican Craftsmanship

Cantina Contramar's design, conceived by world-renowned architect and AD100 honoree Frida Escobedo, draws on the cantina's role as one of Mexico's most welcoming spaces–defined by generosity, openness, and a shared sense of time. Conceived as both an invitation and a subtle counterpoint to the spectacle of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the design unfolds as a carefully choreographed sequence: guests enter through a corridor lined with volcanic stone tiles that offers a moment of pause before opening into a bright, open dining room with high ceilings. The single-level setting reinforces the cantina's egalitarian spirit: inviting guests to share the same space, to see and be seen.

"Las Vegas is a city built on spectacle, and we wanted Cantina Contramar to feel like a quiet counterpoint to that," said Frida Escobedo. "It's a place where you arrive, slow down, and are genuinely received. That spirit of generosity and welcome is at the heart of Mexican culture, and it was our north star throughout. Together with Chef Gabriela Cámara, we created a space that honors that tradition while feeling completely alive in its new home."

Within, Escobedo foregrounds the dual pillars she identifies as central to Mexican culture: material craft and genuine hospitality. Handmade tiles from San José de Gracia, hammered copper from Santa Clara del Cobre, volcanic stone surfaces, and chairs by Mexican designer Oscar Hagerman reflect a living tradition, where the intelligence of materials and techniques is passed from hand to hand across generations. Amber-toned onyx panels filter light to create a soft, atmospheric glow, bringing a sense of ease and timelessness.

The design draws on a subtle Mexican architectural language rooted in light, texture, and memory, allowing the space to reflect a rich, contemporary Mexican spirit. This sensibility extends to the open kitchen and central bar, where Cámara's signature dishes come to life in full view. Just as Gabriela Cámara's cuisine is defined by intentional simplicity, Frida Escobedo's design embraces the same principles, using restraint, tradition, and mastery as her foundation.

"I have long admired the work of Frida and Gabriela, and it has been an incredible honor to help bring their shared vision to life," said Brett Mufson, President and Partner of Fontainebleau Development. "Together, they have created a space that feels both deeply personal and entirely transportive. I cannot wait for our guests to finally experience it."

Cantina Contramar is part of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' commitment to reshaping the dining landscape of the Strip. The restaurant joins the resort's portfolio of 36 first-to-market culinary concepts and bars, introducing Chef Cámara's vibrant cooking and hospitality to the city for the first time.

Modern Mexican Cuisine

Full menu HERE

Cantina Contramar explores the vast landscapes of Mexican flavors, from bright ceviches, aguachiles, and raw bar selections to bold entrées and shareable plates, including Wagyu Carne Asada and the acclaimed Pescado a la Talla Contramar-Style. The debut menu blends Chef Cámara's Mexico City staples with creations exclusive to Las Vegas, such as Aguachile Negro de Res with salsa negra, Cantina-style Caesar Salad, Tostada Flight, Sopes Playeros and Sope Elegante with crème fraîche and Imperial Caviar, charred Camote a las Brasas, braised Chamorro, with all mains served with handmade tortillas. Each meal concludes with a signature dessert selection that includes Contramar's classic meringue, fried apple pie, and dark chocolate tamal with hoja santa ice cream.

Celebratory Agave Program

The beverage program highlights the versatility of agave spirits, with approximately 50 tequilas and 15 mezcals, signature cocktails, and a selection of tequila flights and cocktails in collaboration with Tequila Casa Dragones co-founder Bertha González Nieves. The expansive wine list, designed to complement the menu, features labels from the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and South America. Featured cocktails include Paloma and house-made Clamatos. Tableside cocktails such as Carajillos and Margaritas are presented on a beverage cart, blending the theatrical energy of Las Vegas with the warmth of Mexican hospitality.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, its rooms and suites, dining, and entertainment offerings can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

ABOUT GABRIELA CÁMARA & RED CONTRAMAR

Founder of Red Contramar, Gabriela Cámara is a restaurateur, author and cultural advocate widely recognized for her honest approach to cooking and her deep commitment to sustainability and respect for ingredients. She was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World (2020) and has been recognized by Fortune and Food & Wine as one of the most innovative women in gastronomy. Through her work, Gabriela continues to develop food projects rooted in flavor, care, and community.

Red Contramar is a group of restaurants and projects centered around Mexican hospitality, with more than 28 years in the industry. Each space has its own essence, yet all share the same mission: to offer simple, delicious food and impeccable service, creating an experience people always want to return to.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas