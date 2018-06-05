Canton Fair Makes Fighting Poverty a Priority

Now in its second year, Canton Fair's anti-poverty program offers preferential policies for exhibitors from less-developed areas including cancelling stand rentals and waiving minimum export volume requirements. This section of the Fair has achieved RMB 250 million (US$39 million) in sales over the past two sessions. On-site surveys indicated that nearly 60 percent of exhibitors from less-developed regions have been satisfied with the results achieved and 96 percent expressed interest in attending Canton Fair again in the future.

"We are very proud of the successes that have been achieved by the enterprises who have been able to gain access to Canton Fair's vast marketplace thanks to our poverty reduction program," said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "The lower barriers for access and specialized exhibition area have helped hundreds of enterprises from less-developed regions gain a deeper understanding of international market requirements, find new buyers and partners, and present their featured products to the world. We will continue to boost international trade in less-developed regions while providing access to their quality products to global buyers."

Some of the signature products demonstrated in the special zone at Canton Fair included:

Organic food from Xinjiang, Tibet, Hunan, and Shanxi. Specialty products from these regions, which also includes clothes, textiles and bags, have been making breakthroughs in international trade.

, and . Specialty products from these regions, which also includes clothes, textiles and bags, have been making breakthroughs in international trade. Seabuckthorn products from Xinjiang was one of the highlights at this spring's Fair. Xinjiang Hui Hua Seabuckthorn Biotechnologies Inc. produces organic products from seabuckthorn, which meet organic certification standards in some European and North American countries. Their seabuckthorn fruit oil capsule helps improve the immune system and relieve coughs.

Ma Cheng Shang Fu Ecological Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd. from Hu Bei, which is the hometown of the camellia oleifera plant, has established the world's leading industrial base for camellia oleifera and promotes China's special all-natural high-end oil to the world.

, which is the hometown of the camellia oleifera plant, has established the world's leading industrial base for camellia oleifera and promotes special all-natural high-end oil to the world. Gansu Imperial Scientific Development Ltd brought roses and rose-derived products from northwest China's Gansu province, where locals have been cultivating roses for more than 200 years.

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

