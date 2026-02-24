Canton Fair to Launch Promotion Conference in South Korea for Its Upcoming Session

Canton Fair

Feb 24, 2026, 22:40 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 18 to 20, 2026, a working delegation from the Canton Fair will visit South Korea to conduct a series of promotion activities. This year's activities take on added significance as the visit is designed to strengthen engagement with South Korean buyers and enhance awareness of the Canton Fair's latest developments, exhibition structure, and service innovations.

The promotion conference will adopt a more targeted, industry‑focused approach, reflecting evolving sourcing needs and consumption trends in the South Korean market. Building on established demand in Electronics & Appliances, Building & Furniture, and Health & Recreation products, the outreach will also spotlight special exhibition zones such as service robots and intelligent healthcare, aligning with broader industrial and lifestyle shifts.

The conference will follow a structured, multi‑city format. Centered in Seoul, the program will extend to key commercial hubs including Busan and Incheon, combining in‑person conference with online engagement. This multi‑layered approach is intended to reach buyers with diverse profiles and sourcing objectives, while improving the efficiency and precision of participation planning.

Enhancing buyer experience will remain a central theme of the promotion. The delegation will introduce the Canton Fair's upgraded smart services, including digital booth-level navigation, intelligent trade matching, and tools supporting the full participation cycle—from pre‑fair preparation to on‑site sourcing and post‑fair follow‑up. These features aim to help international buyers engage more effectively with exhibitors and product categories.

In parallel, the delegation will seek to expand cooperation at multiple levels. Engagements with leading South Korean retail companies will be pursued, while partnerships with leading business organizations will help connect with high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises.

As part of its broader international outreach efforts, the campaign highlights the Canton Fair's sustained development as a global trade platform, focused on improving buyer access, advancing digital and smart services, as well as supporting long‑term participation across successive sessions of the Fair.

For more information, please click：

http://survey.cantonfair.org.cn/vm/hTmoYZR.aspx

