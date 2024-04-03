Canyon Hills Community Church Takes Proactive Security Measures with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Platform

Washington Church Deploys Its First Proactive Security Technology Solution to Protect Congregants From Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution will be deployed at Canyon Hills Community Church to protect its congregation against gun-related threats.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

Located in the suburbs thirty minutes north of Seattle, Canyon Hills Community Church is a non-denominational, elder-led, bible-teaching church founded in 1995. Since then, it has grown to host over 4,000 people each weekend and several hundred during the week for bible study and youth groups.

According to the United States Justice Department, 17.3% of all hate crimes were motivated by bias against religion. Furthermore, data from The ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center indicates that of analyzed incidents involving religious organizations, 38% of shooters had no affiliation with the place of worship.

As it continues to grow, Canyon Hills Community Church has expanded its security strategy to include ZeroEyes' proactive solution. This decision reflects the church's philosophy that while the building serves as a place of worship, the true priority is the safety and well-being of its people.

"Our commitment to creating a secure environment for worship and fellowship has never been stronger," said Jon Huff, Operations Director at Canyon Hills Community Church. "As protectors of our flock, we've always prioritized the safety of our community. With ZeroEyes, we are equipped to not only react to potential threats but to prevent them, helping to ensure peace of mind for everyone who walks through our doors."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and church staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"At a time when places of worship are experiencing increased hostility and threats, Canyon Hills Community Church is setting a standard for others to follow," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "We're honored to be the first proactive security technology they've adopted, and we commend them for their efforts to ensure a safe environment for their members."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes