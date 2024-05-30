CANYON RANCH CREATES A SUMMER FANTASY FOR GUESTS: "UNLIMITED SPA" PACKAGE OFFERS ENDLESS DAILY SPA SERVICES AND TREATMENTS

Ten spa lovers per day can live the dream of unprecedented access to unlimited pampering and wellness

TUSCON, Ariz., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate fantasy spa experience becomes a reality this summer at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, where the legendary wellness resort's first-ever Unlimited Spa package will deliver rare access to endless spa services and treatments daily, all for one price, throughout June and July.

Canyon Ranch's new secret spa menu, which is composed of more than 35 services and treatments including beauty, relaxation, body therapies and more, will be available exclusively, with no limit, through July 31. The resort's expert team will guide Unlimited Spa goers to maximize their time and select the services that best meet their specific health, hydration, recovery and wellness needs.

A few of the secret spa menu highlights include:

Biologique Recherche Custom Facial

Hydrating Body Bar Massage

Sole Rejuvenation

Craniosacral Energy Therapy

Recovery CBD Manicure & Pedicure

While access to these spa treatments and services is unlimited, the number of available packages is extremely limited. Just ten guests per day will be able to book and enjoy this experience at Canyon Ranch's Tucson wellness resort, one of the world's top five best domestic destination resorts for 2023, as ranked by Travel + Leisure.

"It's a spa lover's dream come true," says Deirdre Strunk, Canyon Ranch's senior vice president for clubs and spa operations. "Imagine a day away at an oasis of serenity and sophistication filled with facials, massage, pedicure, body treatments, sauna, red light therapy and so much more. From Eastern modalities to European skin care products and all points in-between, these unlimited days of pampering and wellness adventure are unprecedented."

The summer season at Canyon Ranch is magical, with warm early-morning hikes in the mountains, evenings at the new Javelina Cantina and a daytime schedule filled with dozens of daily activities, from yoga to pilates, cooking classes, meditation and expert sessions on nutrition, spiritual health, longevity and more. To keep spa goers extra cool and refreshed, the resort features three outdoor pools, cold plunge and covered pickleball courts.

To reserve one of the ten daily unlimited spa packages at Canyon Ranch's Tucson wellness resort, visit the booking link or call 800.742.9000.

About Canyon Ranch

Since 1979, Canyon Ranch has been a global pioneer in wellness guidance, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts who deliver thoughtful and professional services – including nutrition, sports & performance, spa, mental health, spirituality, outdoor adventure and more – guests gain lasting personal insight and experience unforgettable moments. The value of visiting Canyon Ranch goes well beyond the warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring destinations located in Tucson, Arizona; Lenox, Massachusetts; Woodside, California and Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian.) The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa opened in Ft. Worth in late 2023, while a new destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin, Texas area in 2026. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

