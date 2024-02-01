Canyon Ranch Launches Inaugural Beauty and Wellness Festival: Enchant at The Ranch

The starting lineup for the Enchant festival includes industry execs Rachel Roy (fashion designer & Founder of Ancient India), Joanna Czech (celebrity esthetician, skincare guru, and founder of Joanna Czech skincare), and Janet Gurwitch (Founder & former CEO of Laura Mercier), Sheena Zadeh-Daly (Founder of Kosas), as well as brands The Outset (Co-Founded by Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster), VENN Skincare, Biologique Recherche, Therabody and many more. Beauty lovers and wellness gurus alike can expect curated and enriching programming, expert-led lectures and special offerings alongside an exclusive gifting suite, a first for Canyon Ranch.

"As a leader in the wellness, spa, and beauty space, we are excited to create this authentic moment for exceptional brands, industry leaders, and our guests to come together in a fresh, new way," says Leena Jain, Chief Marketing Officer of Canyon Ranch. "We have invested over 45 years of effort perfecting our spa and beauty business and, as such, we wanted to celebrate what we feel is the future of the industry."

In all, over 25 brands will be showcased at the event, where they will host panel discussions, provide demonstrations, and offer bespoke services to Enchant attendees. Industry experts will speak about the latest developments in the space and their unique approaches to success. "I am eager to lend my voice to this exciting event where I can collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, speak about new trends and ideas in the industry, and engage with other beauty and wellness brands," says Rachel Roy. "This is also an amazing opportunity for me to spend time and interact with Canyon Ranch guests who are devoted fans of spa and beauty."

The Enchant experience is open solely to guests staying at Canyon Ranch in Tucson during the festival dates, and each stay includes full registration access to all events and activities. Guests will also be invited to an exclusive gifting suite, hosted by the participating brands, where each guest can create their own swag bag valued at over $2,000.

Similar programming will be rolling out across Canyon Ranch's other properties throughout 2024 including an Enchant experience at their Lenox, Massachusetts location slated for October 20-25. "We are anticipating this to be an annual event at our locations where we can unveil new experiences and interact with beauty purveyors that match our brand ethos in a new and exciting way," says Deirdre Strunk, Canyon Ranch's Senior Vice President of Spa and Beauty.

For booking, please visit CanyonRanch.com/Enchant-Beauty-Event or call 866-684-3898 and reference the code "Enchant" when booking your stay.

For additional PR inquiries, please contact Christina Summers ( [email protected] ) or [email protected]

About Canyon Ranch

Since its founding in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. With resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts; a retreat in Woodside, California and North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian), Canyon Ranch properties are annually ranked among the best in the world, noted for warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring settings. The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in late 2025. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

SOURCE Canyon Ranch