Nearly 60% of Sports Venues See Increased Sponsorship Through Sustainability, Study Finds

APTIM's 2025 Sustainable Sport Index Benchmarking Report analyzes sustainability practices from almost 40% of all U.S.-based professional sports league venues.

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM has launched its fifth Sustainable Sport Index (SSI) Benchmarking Report, which analyzes data from the seven major U.S.-based leagues to help teams and venues justify their investments in sustainability. With a 350% increase in participation since SSI's first year, the 70 survey participants represent almost 40% of all American professional sports venues and foster meaningful conversations about environmental and social impact.

Overall, the 2025 participating venues reported growth in many sustainability practices: 57% have sustainability policies and 62% have a dedicated environmental sustainability position on staff, up from 41% and 49% in 2024, respectively. Notably, the venues attributed profitability and enhanced experiences to their sustainability programs:

Lowered operating costs (39%)

Increased sponsorship revenue (58%)

Positive media coverage (71%)

Increased visitor satisfaction (77%)

Improved employee satisfaction (79%)

This year's report also features insights from the Green Sports Alliance Strategy Playbook and highlights on Lumen Field, Soldier Field, and more. Plus, each participating venue receives a customized, confidential report and—new this year!—ranking compared to their peers, developed by APTIM's Environmental Compliance & Sustainability team. These experts craft practical, data-driven solutions to address clients' unique needs from planning to achievement.

"At APTIM, we believe sports have the power to move people, not just in the stands but in shaping a more sustainable future. The SSI Benchmarking Report was created to capture that momentum, giving leagues, teams, and venues across North America the data and insights they need to lead meaningful environmental change," said APTIM CEO Mark Fallon.

Download the 2025 SSI Benchmarking Report for free and learn how to participate in 2026 here.

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provides these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

SOURCE APTIM