Capella Space Introduces Fully-Automated Vessel Classification Capability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space Corp., an American space tech company that provides data and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced the release of automated, AI-powered Vessel Classification for Capella Space's high resolution, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery. Vessel Classification is fully integrated with Capella's secure tasking web application and API, enabling users to order the analytic at the same time they place a Tasking request. Users can also order Vessel Classification on imagery available in Capella's extensive historical archive for deeper time series analysis.

The Capella Space Vessel Classification offering streamlines analyst workflows by automating vessel detection and classification, so users know exactly where to look and what they are looking at in any image. Today, many generalized models are available off the shelf, but Vessel Classification leverages the complex nature of SAR and is specifically tuned to Capella's high-resolution imagery offerings. Vessel Classification is powered by EMSI, a company specializing in innovative geospatial intelligence with decades of experience working with the US Department of Defense and Intelligence community's stringent SAR missions requirements, especially monitoring vessels moving in the maritime domain. EMSI enhances state-of-the-art AI and machine learning practices with its deep SAR expertise to deliver unparalleled insights directly to Capella's customers.

"When it comes to intelligence, speed and accuracy is of the essence. Capella's all-in-one Tasking platform is not only convenient, but also effectively minimizes the latency from tasking to intelligence extraction," said Dan Getman, VP of Product at Capella Space. "Coupled with Capella's high-quality and high-resolution imagery, Vessel Classification simplifies the power of SAR to make 24/7, all-weather insights more accessible than ever."

Capella's fully automated and secure platform enables customers to order high-resolution SAR imagery with Vessel Classification for deeper insights across the globe including near-shore and port locations. Vessel Classification brings rich geospatial intelligence across diverse use cases in the maritime domain including supply chain analysis, tracking macro-economic indicators and monitoring patterns of life. Customers will have greater access to critical information about vessels moving to and from ports, across choke points and through exclusive economic zones.

In addition to Vessel Classification, Capella Space has built an extensive imagery archive granting customers access to deep image stacks across hundreds of ports, providing more information and more comprehensive time series analysis within maritime domain.

