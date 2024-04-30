Preligens joins Capella's Analytics Partner Program to accelerate the development of Advanced SAR-Based Geospatial Analytics

Preligens to build aircraft and vessel detectors leveraging Capella Space's 24/7, all-weather imagery

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space Corp., a leading provider of high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, today announced that Preligens, a global leader in artificial intelligence for geospatial data in aerospace, defense and government institutions, as a Certified Analytics Partner. Preligens will leverage all-weather, 24/7 SAR imagery from Capella Space to complement its advanced expertise in optical imagery analytics.

As a Certified Analytics Partner, Preligens will have unique access to high-resolution SAR imagery and technical resources to develop advanced SAR-based analytics, with an initial focus on the detection and classification of aircraft. Nearly a decade of geospatial AI expertise has led to Preligens' unique pre-trained AI solution capable of detecting all aircrafts in any SAR images. A second AI detector for vessels in SAR images is currently under development also utilizing the high-quality data provided by Capella.

As a leader in the development of state-of-the-art AI and deep learning capabilities, Preligens requires access to highly reliable tasking and significant historic data resources, which Capella is uniquely suited to deliver. Capella's rich archive of high-quality imagery represents years of SAR collections, which include both commercial and defense related applications, to leverage in building and testing new AI models. Preligens will be using Capella's automated tasking interface and APIs to finalize, validate, and demonstrate these capabilities on data that is timely and relevant to their defense and intelligence clients worldwide.

"In this very tense geopolitical context, intelligence agencies are looking for the best way to reach information superiority. Combined with Preligens' best-in-class AI detectors for electro-optical images, these new gold-standard AI analytics for SAR imagery are a real key competitive advantage allowing 24/7 all-weather surveillance. By facilitating data processing, AI gives intelligence agencies a headstart when it comes to action," said Jean-Yves Courtois, CEO of Preligens.

"Collaboration between Capella and Preligens will rapidly advance capabilities that support critical missions with unmatched precision and reliability," said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella Space. "Partners like Preligens are critical in bringing our capabilities to life. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in defense and intelligence and enabling our customers to make better decisions."

This collaboration between Preligens and Capella Space paves the way for significant advancements in SAR-based, AI-driven geospatial intelligence solutions designed to support critical missions in defense and intelligence.

Capella Space will be showcasing Preligens' analytics solutions at the 2024 GEOINT Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida. Stop by booth #631 on Monday, May 6 at 2:00 pm EDT to learn more.

About Preligens

Preligens was founded in 2016 by two French engineers, Arnaud Guérin and Renaud Allioux, on the belief that without the contribution of artificial intelligence, intelligence professionals would no longer be able to cope with the exponential flow of defense and intelligence data, especially those made available by the significant investments made each year in sensors. Preligens is now a global leader in artificial intelligence for geospatial data in aerospace, defense, and government applications.

Based in Paris, and in five countries, including the United States, Preligens, led by Jean-Yves Courtois, currently counts over 250 employees, mostly scientists, forming the largest AI team on satellite imagery in the Western world. The performance and precision of Preligens' solutions, internationally recognized and proven in the field ("combat proven"), enable users to quickly understand complex situations. For more information, https://www.preligens.com/en/

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A pioneer in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering the best quality, highest resolution SAR imagery commercially available. Capella provides easy access to frequent and timely information affecting dozens of industries worldwide, including defence and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, maritime and others. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled data infrastructure to quickly deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com.

