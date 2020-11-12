Capital Advantage, Inc. Surpasses $800 Million AUM in Troubled Times: Uncertain Economy Drives Demand for Professional Financial Advice

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay Area based financial advisory firm Capital Advantage, Inc. is proud to announce that it has surpassed a significant milestone of $800 million assets under management (AUM), reaching $803,099,528 on October 16, 2020.1

Capital Advantage, Inc. Team

"Once again, we have further cemented Capital Advantage, Inc. as a leading wealth management firm in Lamorinda," stated Founder John Hayman, CFP®. "For over 35 years, we have provided effective risk-managed portfolios along with retirement planning advice to keep clients on track through the good, bad and ugly of financial markets. Experience matters!"

Ian Castille, CFP®, Principal and Senior Financial Advisor added, "The demand for professional financial advice has increased rapidly during the pandemic. Managing your investment portfolio in today's uncertain market is both complex and stressful. People need professional financial advice for their personal finances now more than ever."

"Our growth is in large part due to our team and their high-touch, personalized customer service. We continue to attract new clients who appreciate our dedicated and consistent approach. We are employee-owned and family-oriented, and a real person still answers the phone," says Hayman. "Our team understands the value of getting to know you."

About Capital Advantage, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Capital Advantage, Inc. is a local, independently owned firm that has grown to become one of the largest 100% fee-only wealth management and financial planning firms in the Lamorinda community (Lafayette, Moraga, and Orinda, CA).2

Lafayette, California headquartered Capital Advantage, Inc. provides customized investment management and financial planning services to over 600 clients, primarily composed of individuals, families, and small businesses. Our expanded services and areas of expertise include retirement planning, education planning, estate planning, investment tax planning, risk management planning, and charitable gift planning. With over 35 years in the community, we have become lifetime partners for our clients, their children, and even their grandchildren.

For more information about Capital Advantage, Inc., send an email to [email protected] or call (925) 299-1500.

1Based on AUM on 10/16/2020.

2Wealth management firm is defined as a locally headquartered, independently owned, fee-only advisory firm providing both financial planning and investment management services. SF Business Times Largest Bay Area Wealth Management Firms (May 2, 2018). Ranked by Bay Area assets under management for individual clients.

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, product will be profitable, be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. Due to various factors, including changing market conditions and/or applicable laws, the content may no longer be reflective of current opinions or positions.

