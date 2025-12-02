Diebold Nixdorf Unveils DN Series® 300 and 350: Transforming Self-Service Banking

New cash dispensers, powered by the new DM7V dispensing module, combine the industry's highest capacity with the smallest footprint, reducing operational cost.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced the launch of the DN Series® 300 and 350, the next generation of self-service cash dispensers. Powered by the company's new DM7V dispensing module, the ATMs deliver an intelligent cash-handling ecosystem, ensuring high availability, security and reliability.

Diebold Nixdorf's new DN Series® 300 and 350 cash dispensers combine the industry's highest capacity with the smallest footprint, ensuring high availability, security and reliability.

The DN Series 300 and 350 feature a shared cassette infrastructure across dispensers and recyclers. This streamlines cash replenishment cycles and cash-in-transit strategies, reducing operational overhead across branches and self-service points. The use of vertical cassettes across both dispensing and recycling systems ensures consistency and compatibility across ATM, cash recyclers and teller assist unit environments. The dispensing modules deliver nearly 40% greater availability and best-in-class note-handling accuracy, supporting up to 14,000 notes and eight denominations within a modular, dual-cassette design.

Early adopters from several countries have already successfully piloted the new technology in their networks, including Komerční banka (KB), part of Société Générale Group and one of the largest banks in the Czech Republic. Jitka Haubová, chief operations officer at KB, said: "We are proud to have launched the first model of the new DN Series 300 at our headquarters in Stodůlky. Together with Diebold Nixdorf, we are redefining self-service banking by leveraging IoT and cloud connectivity to deliver smarter, more intuitive experiences. Guided by our customer-first approach, we are exploring conversational interfaces and personalized menus that make every interaction seamless. Predictive maintenance and cash forecasting ensure maximum system availability, while encrypted, intelligent data processing keeps sensitive information secure. This launch marks a significant step toward a future of smarter, safer and more connected banking for our clients."

Always-On Architecture: Maximizing Uptime and Service Efficiency

Powered by DN AllConnect ServicesSM and the DN AllConnectSM Data Engine, the platform offers real-time fleet monitoring and analytics, predictive maintenance scheduling and cash forecasting. This ensures maximum system availability, while encrypted, intelligent data processing keeps sensitive information secure. The DN Series 300 and 350 are fully integrated with Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions, allowing banks to leverage a comprehensive suite of managed services for end-to-end cash automation and operational excellence.

Aligned with Diebold Nixdorf's sustainability goals, the cash dispensers integrate energy-efficient components, eco-optimized materials and shared parts that reduce waste and extend product life. Its modular architecture allows easy upgrades and simplified servicing, supporting responsible resource use across the product lifecycle.

Jerome Amara, vice president, Core Banking Automation Portfolio, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Powered by DN Vynamic® Software, our newest cash dispenser family was designed to deliver new levels of efficiency while ensuring secure, reliable and seamless cash access—anytime, anywhere. The DN Series 300 & 350 are ideal for both high-volume urban branches and space-constrained environments. This underscores the solution's adaptability to a wide range of operational and environmental conditions, delivering exceptional performance and an enhanced consumer experience across global markets."

About Komerční banka

Komerční banka (KB) is part of the Société Générale financial group. It ranks among the leading banking institutions in the Czech Republic and the Central and Eastern European region. KB is a universal bank offering a wide range of services in retail, corporate, and investment banking. Companies within the Komerční banka Group provide additional specialized services, including pension savings, building savings, leasing, factoring, consumer loans, insurance, and fintech services. These are available through KB's branch network, direct banking, and the distribution networks of the respective companies and business partners. KB also operates in the Slovak Republic through a branch focused on serving corporate clients and through several subsidiaries.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

