Capital City Market Opens Today in Downtown Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital City Market opened today in the BLOCK600 development at Michigan Ave. and Larch St., marking the third small format store opened by Meijer and one of the first grocery stores in downtown Lansing.

The market is focused on bringing customers a mix of fresh, local and convenient food at low prices, Store Manager Mitch Cook said. It's the retailer's first small format store in mid-Michigan.

"We've been looking forward to opening our doors after working diligently for months to ensure we have the best assortment of products on our shelves," Cook said. "Capital City Market is unique, and my team is ready to give our customers the shopping experience they deserve."

Prior to the market's first day of business, Cook and his team delivered five $3,000 donations to area nonprofits, including Allen Street Neighborhood Center, Salus Center, Impression 5 Science Center, All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, and Friends of Lansing Regional Trails.

"At Meijer, we're committed to being a good neighbor by supporting the communities we serve," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are excited to be a part of the BLOCK600 development and share our newest fresh market with a community that continues to grow."

The 37,000-square-foot store features a vast assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; Meijer and national brand products; and an estimated 3,000 local, artisan items, including Reputation Beverage Company, Mr. Leslie's Cheesecake and Round Lake Produce. It boasts a Ferris coffee shop with a full functioning coffee and espresso bar; an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter featuring a rolling ladder; and an expansive international food aisle with eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods.

Capital City Market features open-air elements, a design inspired by local culture in downtown's Stadium District, and six garage-style doors that open to an outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months. Additionally, local artist Brian Whitfield painted a mural that features vibrantly-colored produce on the side of the market near its parking lot entrance.

"The need that is met by the Capital City Market for the Stadium District, downtown Lansing, and the surrounding area has been in high demand for years – access to fresh, local and affordable food," said Pat Gillespie, President of Gillespie Group that's developing BLOCK600. "Having the opportunity to play an active role in this development, with a Meijer brand that is already respected and trusted by the community has been incredible for our team and will be just as incredible for our residents."

About Capital City Market

Capital City Market is a new neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. It resides on the first floor of the mixed-use BLOCK600 development at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in downtown Lansing. Capital City Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store.

