Meijer Announces its 2025 Legacy Awards Recipients

Retailer recognizes team members who make a significant impact on the business and its communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced the winners of its 2025 Legacy Awards today – the highest recognition a Meijer team member can receive. The Fred Meijer Award is given to one team member annually who demonstrates Fred's values of humility, generosity, and passion for serving others. The Earl Holton President's Award, named in honor of former longtime president Earl Holton, honors team members for delivering exceptional results through strategic initiatives critical to the company's success.

Toledo Market Director Randy Lewis is the 2025 Fred Meijer Award recipient.

"It is an honor to spotlight team members who exemplify our values and serve our communities," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Our team members are the best in the Midwest, and we appreciate their dedication to driving innovation and ensuring our customers feel the Meijer difference when they shop with us."

Toledo Market Director Randy Lewis is the 2025 Fred Meijer Award recipient. Randy has been with Meijer for 38 years and brings a wealth of experience to his role, making him an outstanding leader and mentor to many team members across the Meijer footprint. Over the past two years, he has mentored 13 market directors, influencing the growth and performance of more than half of the retail team members currently at Meijer. Whether he's hosting immersive store visits or coaching team members one-on-one, Randy makes a point to connect with everyone. His ability to inspire and develop talent leaves a lasting impact on those he works with each day.

The retailer awarded the Earl Holton President's Award to five team members for their leadership, excellence, and innovation:

Kristin Brouwers, Visual Merchandising Manager

Don Cress, Business Finance Systems Manager

Charles Lambus, Assistant Store Director

Mark Petrie, IT Business Engagement Director

Carolyn Vallette, Store Director

"The Legacy Awards rely on nominations from coworkers, which makes them incredibly special because the recipient knows they made an impact on those closest to them," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "I am especially proud of all of the team members we are recognizing today and appreciate their dedication to Meijer and the many Midwest communities we serve."

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

SOURCE Meijer