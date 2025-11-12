Saphyre Wins “Innovation in OMS and EMS Integration” Award from The TRADE

Recognition Highlights Saphyre's Role in Connecting the Front Office to the Rest of the Trade Lifecycle

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading fintech platform leveraging patented AI technology to streamline pre- and post-trade processes, has been awarded The TRADE'sInnovation in OMS and EMS IntegrationAward.

This honor recognizes Saphyre's breakthrough work in linking customers' front-office trading systems directly with middle- and back-office functions. By connecting OMS and EMS platforms through its patented AI, Saphyre enables real-time data synchronization, faster account setup, and a unified view of trade readiness across counterparties — all without disrupting existing systems.

"This award underscores how far the industry has come in bridging the gap between trading and operations," said Gabino Roche, Jr., CEO and Founder of Saphyre. "Firms can now see and act on the same trusted data from fund/order creation through settlement. That's not just efficiency — it's transformation."

The TRADE's annual awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the global finance trading community. The Innovation in OMS and EMS Integration category recognizes companies supporting the financial services industry that are advancing true interoperability and speed between trading desks and operational teams.

With this recognition, Saphyre continues to solidify its position as a leading advanced digital infrastructure for accelerating ready-to-trade status and enabling near real-time settlement.

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

