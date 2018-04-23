Capital Health Regional Medical Center Earns Third Advanced Certification For Comprehensive Stroke Center

With this certification, RMC continues to be part of an elite group of health care organizations in the country focused on highly-specialized stroke care. To be eligible, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards expected of primary stroke centers, and meet additional requirements, including volume of complex stroke and cerebrovascular patients, quality of care and outcome, advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and providing staff with the unique education and experience to care for complex stroke patients.

"As one of only eight Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Centers in New Jersey and Eastern PA, we continue to be our region's most experienced and trusted provider for assessing and treating the most complex strokes, aneurysms, AVMs and other cerebrovascular diseases," said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health.

"Over the last two years, our team has worked diligently to advance the stroke care in the region; always looking at how we can bring the latest treatments to the people of our community," said Dr. Michael F. Stiefel, director of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center. "The Joint Commission review is a demanding process, but our re-certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center is an affirmation of the lifesaving work our team does day in and day out to make a significant difference for stroke patients and their loved ones."

RMC underwent a rigorous onsite review late last year, when Joint Commission experts evaluated its compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements.

"By achieving this advanced certification, Capital Health Regional Medical Center has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of its patients with a complex stroke condition," says Mark R. Chassin, MD, FACP, MPP, MPH, president and CEO, The Joint Commission. "Certification is a voluntary process and The Joint Commission commends Capital Health for successfully undertaking this challenge to elevate the standard of its care for the community it serves." The Joint commission certification is a national certification and provides a standard that must be met regardless of state and/or hospital size. Patients and their families can be assured that all comprehensive centers meet the same rigorous requirements inclusive of infrastructure and patient volume.

"The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association congratulates Capital Health on achieving Comprehensive Stroke Center certification," said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. "Meeting the standards for Comprehensive Stroke Center certification represents a commitment to deliver high quality care to all patients affected by stroke."

Established in 2012, Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals. The certification was derived from the Brain Attack Coalition's"Recommendations for Comprehensive Stroke Centers" (Stroke, 2005), "Metrics for Measuring Quality of Care in Comprehensive Stroke Centers" (Stroke, 2011) and recommendations from a multidisciplinary advisory panel of experts in complex stroke care.

Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every four minutes; and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. If you or someone you know is having a stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately.

About Capital Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center (part of Capital Institute for Neurosciences)

Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton is the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in the region certified by The Joint Commission, one of only eight hospitals in New Jersey. The center, part of Capital Health's Capital Institute for Neurosciences, is available for patients who require the most advanced treatments for stroke and cerebrovascular care including endovascular and medical stroke services. Capital Health's Mobile Stroke Unit, the first unit of its kind in the Delaware Valley and just the seventh to go live in the United States, launched in 2017. The Institute includes New Jersey's largest and most advanced Neuro Intensive Care Unit. In addition to providing high level, tertiary level clinical care, the Institute has a strong focus on research and the Neurovascular Research Center houses the nation's only Neuroendovascular Simulator for teaching, surgical preparation, and device testing.



The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – America's No. 1 and No. 5 killers. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The familiar Heart-Check mark now helps consumers evaluate their choices in hospital care. Each mark given to a hospital is earned by meeting specific standards for the care of patients with heart disease and/or stroke. The Heart-Check mark can only be displayed by hospitals that have achieved and defined requirements set by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-health-regional-medical-center-earns-third-advanced-certification-for-comprehensive-stroke-center-300634467.html

SOURCE Capital Health

Related Links

http://capitalhealth.org

