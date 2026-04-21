Capital Markets Dealmaker and Industry Leader Andrea Cataneo Joins Lucosky Brookman LLP as Partner

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a national law firm with leading capital markets, corporate finance, and commercial litigation practices, announced today that Andrea Cataneo has joined the firm as a Partner in its Capital Markets practice.

Cataneo's arrival marks a significant addition to the firm's capital markets platform, bringing more than 25 years of experience advising public and private companies, investment banks, and market participants across a wide range of sophisticated securities and corporate transactions.

A highly entrepreneurial transactional lawyer, Cataneo has led or participated in more than 200 capital markets transactions throughout her career, including IPOs, private placements, structured financings, and cross-border transactions. Her practice spans the full lifecycle of corporate growth, from early-stage capital formation through public company compliance and exchange listings.

"Andrea is a true market connector - someone who not only structures and executes transactions but cultivates the relationships and capital that make deals happen," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Her track record, energy, and deep ties within the investment banking community will immediately expand what we can deliver to clients."

Prior to joining Lucosky Brookman, Cataneo held partner roles at several prominent national law firms, where she built a practice consistently focused on securities law, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic capital formation initiatives.

Beyond her legal practice, Cataneo brings a unique perspective as both a governance leader and business strategist. She has served on the Board of the National Investment Banking Association for more than a decade and recently served as President of Corporate Roadshow, where she focused on investor access, visibility, and deal flow generation across the microcap landscape.

"What drew me to Lucosky Brookman is their market leadership and reputation in the emerging growth ecosystem," said Cataneo. "That level of engagement, particularly when it consistently delivers results for clients, is rare, and it's exactly what companies and investors need to navigate an increasingly complex market."

Cataneo's addition comes as Lucosky Brookman continues to expand its capital markets practice to meet growing client demand in the microcap and emerging growth markets, where precision, speed, and access to capital are critical to success. Her deep network and proven ability to originate and execute transactions align with the firm's strategic commitment to hiring best in class attorneys who combine sophisticated legal skills with deep industry relationships.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth, and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. The firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients in capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense.

Contact:

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP