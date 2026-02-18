Lucosky Brookman LLP Celebrates 15 Years of Growth

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a New Jersey-based law firm with a leading national capital markets, corporate finance, and commercial litigation practice, is pleased to commemorate its 15th anniversary, marking fifteen years of long-term growth built on being relationship focused and results driven. As part of this milestone, the firm also introduced a newly redesigned website, www.lucbro.com, reflecting the evolution of its national platform.

Founded on February 14, 2011, Lucosky Brookman has grown from a two-lawyer startup into a national platform advising public and private companies, investment banks, and entrepreneurs across the full corporate lifecycle. In fact, the firm now boasts over 70 attorneys and approximately 100 total employees. Over the past fifteen years, the firm has expanded beyond its core capital markets and finance practice to include sophisticated white collar and regulatory matters, insurance coverage and defense, and complex commercial litigation. The firm is known for combining technical excellence with practical, business-minded execution, guiding clients through IPOs, uplistings, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, high-stakes litigation, and complex regulatory challenges.

"Our growth over the last fifteen years has been driven by relationships, trust, and a relentless focus on results," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "We have never tried to be everything to everyone. We focus on doing the right deals, with the right people, and delivering outcomes that actually move the needle for our clients."

"Fifteen years in business reflects consistency in execution and accountability to our clients," said Seth Brookman, Founding Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Our clients depend on timely communication, disciplined processes, and reliable execution, particularly in fast-moving financing and capital markets matters. Reaching this milestone underscores the standards we have maintained across our teams, our processes, and our work product."

As Lucosky Brookman LLP celebrates its 15th anniversary, the firm looks ahead to the next chapter with the same entrepreneurial spirit and client-first focus that defined its first decade and a half. Over the next 15 years, Lucosky Brookman is committed to deepening its leadership in its current areas of practice while strategically expanding its platform to meet the evolving needs of growth-oriented companies and financial institutions. By investing in top-tier lateral talent, innovative technology, and cross-border capabilities, the firm will continue to deliver sophisticated, pragmatic counsel in an increasingly dynamic global marketplace. Grounded in its culture of intensity, collaboration, and results-driven advocacy, Lucosky Brookman is poised not only to grow, but to shape the future of the markets and industries it serves.

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. Built on the belief that clients need more than legal advice, the firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients across capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense, with a relationship-driven, results-focused approach centered on accountability, execution, and long-term partnership.

