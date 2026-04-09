Lucosky Brookman Partner Willard Shih Named Among Top Business Litigation Attorneys in New Jersey by Super Lawyers

Shih Recognized as Top 5 Business Litigation Attorney and Top 100 Overall in New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a national law firm with leading capital markets, corporate finance, and commercial litigation practices, announced today that Willard Shih, a partner in the firm's Commercial Litigation group, has been selected as a Top 5 Business Litigation Attorney in New Jersey and a Top 100 Attorney Overall by Super Lawyers for 2026.

This recognition underscores Shih's reputation as a trusted advisor and trial-ready litigator known for handling complex, high-stakes disputes involving businesses, executives, and institutions across state and federal courts. His practice spans sophisticated commercial litigation and representation of attorneys in professional liability and ethics matters, where strategic judgment and practical execution are critical to client outcomes.

"Will is an exceptional litigator whose recognition by Super Lawyers reflects what our clients already know - he delivers results in complex matters where business and legal strategy intersect," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Being named among the top business litigation attorneys in the state, and among the top 100 overall, speaks to his credibility in the market and the impact he has for our clients."

Shih joined Lucosky Brookman earlier this year, bringing decades of experience representing companies and professionals in sophisticated disputes. His addition marked a continued expansion of the firm's trial-ready litigation platform, designed to meet increasing client demand for courtroom-tested advocacy aligned with tangible commercial outcomes.

"I'm honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of attorneys," said Shih. "This recognition reflects the trust clients place in us to handle their most significant matters and the collaborative approach we take to achieving practical, business-focused results."

Lucosky Brookman continues to invest in its litigation capabilities as part of a fully integrated platform serving emerging growth and middle-market companies nationwide. The firm's approach combines legal strategy with business execution, positioning it as a trusted advisor for clients navigating complex disputes alongside broader corporate and financial objectives.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth, and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. The firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients in capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense.

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Super Lawyers is published by Thomson Reuters. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made annually on a state-by-state basis. For more information, visit www.superlawyers.com/about/selection-process. No aspect of this advertisement has been submitted to or approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

Contact:

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP