Capital Markets Gateway Partners with BNP Paribas to Strengthen European Expansion

BNP Paribas joins Capital Markets Gateway's global network, reinforcing strategic growth across EMEA

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a fintech firm transforming the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced that BNP Paribas has joined its global underwriter network as both an investor and a client.

BNP Paribas will support CMG's efforts to modernize global ECM workflows, joining existing investors that include Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Securities and UBS.

As a leader in banking and financial services in Europe, with a global footprint that spans 64 countries, BNP Paribas brings deep ECM expertise and a strong European capability to CMG's growing network. Through the partnership, BNP Paribas will leverage CMG's platform to sharpen data intelligence and support innovation across the full value chain.

This announcement follows CMG's recent London expansion, extending its reach to EMEA markets and broadening access to institutional participants in the region. BNP Paribas will also participate in CMG's regional working group, providing input on product development and perspectives on evolving market needs.

"The addition of BNP Paribas marks an important milestone in our EMEA strategy and reflects growing demand for modern ECM infrastructure across the region," said Greg Ingram, CEO of CMG. "Their leadership in European capital markets and active participation in our regional working group will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform globally."

"Partnering with CMG underscores our commitment to advancing innovation in ECM and keeping client experience at the heart of our strategy," said Frederic Zorzi, Global Head of Primary Markets at BNP Paribas. "CMG is building the data infrastructure and connected workflows that ECM processes require — bringing structure, real-time intelligence and true connectivity to origination and execution."

CMG continues to expand its global underwriting network, reinforcing its mission to deliver modern technology and streamlined workflows to market participants worldwide.

To learn more about CMG services, contact us.

About Capital Markets Gateway LLC

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm transforming the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG's platform connects sell-side firms and the buy side to provide workflow efficiencies throughout the ECM offering process. CMG helps clients make more timely, better-informed decisions with data intelligence solutions that provide real-time offering information, historical data, and a single system of record for firm-wide deal activity and compliance. Launched in 2017 by a team of ECM practitioners, the CMG platform is currently relied on by 25 investment banks and 135 asset managers representing over $40 trillion in AUM. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.

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SOURCE Capital Markets Gateway (CMG)