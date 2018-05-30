Capital Region Medical Center Gains Greater Functionality with Infor

Through the implementation of a new electronic health records (HER) system, the medical center, an affiliate of University of Missouri Health Care, needed a software platform to better integrate operational and clinical information from disparate systems. CRMC selected Infor because of depth and breadth of functionality embedded in the platform.

"As a medical center that serves many different types of patients, we found ourselves able to upgrade both our clinical and operational systems to better serve those within our communities," said Belynda Imhoff, vice president of information technology, CRMC. "Through our use of Infor CloudSuite Healthcare and Infor Cloverleaf Clinical Bridge, we plan to continue setting the standard of excellence for a community health system. The increased functionality and embedded features support our needs now, and has the flexibility to adapt with us as our needs change over time."

Infor CloudSuite Healthcare is a comprehensive platform designed to meet the specific needs to healthcare providers. CRMC will be using the Financial and Supply Chain Management functionality to support more strategic and accurate decision making. Infor Clinical Bridge gives CRMC a proven, pre-built adaptor for connecting Infor business applications and key clinical systems throughout the many departments across the entire organization.

"For healthcare organizations, it is imperative that data can flow freely between systems and departments without sacrificing the clarity and integrity of the patient or organizational data," said Mark Weber, senior vice president, Infor Healthcare. "Improving patient outcomes and supporting the best care is of utmost importance to the team at Infor, and we are proud to be working with CRMC and support our common mission."

About Capital Region Medical Center

Capital Region Medical Center, located in Jefferson City, Mo., is an affiliate hospital of University of Missouri Health Care, and encompasses a full-service hospital, a comprehensive cancer program at Goldschmidt Cancer Center, a home health agency and an expansive clinic system covering eight counties. Within the hospital, the Inpatient Rehabilitation Center is one of the few accredited hospital-based rehabilitation centers in the state. From prenatal and obstetric care to orthopaedic and cardiovascular services, Capital Region provides innovative health care, advancing its mission to improve the health and wellness of the people and communities it serves. For more information, visit www.crmc.org.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

